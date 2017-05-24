03 Jun 2017, Edition - 690, Saturday
Business

India to seek red corner notice against Vijay Mallya

businesstoday.in
May 24, 2017

Atir Khan

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s options of evading legal proceedings in India are diminishing by the day.

After receiving a fresh letter from Interpol in this connection, the Enforcement Directorate is now preparing a reply for issuing Red Corner Notice against him. Sources said Interpol had refused to issue Red Corner Notice against Mallya in 2016 saying there is no extradition request or trial pending against him. On receiving regret from the Interpol, Enforcement Directorate had asked the international policing agency to review its decision.

CBI sources said recently the Interpol has sent a fresh letter seeking more information about the wilful defaulter of Rs 9,000 crore to the banks. CBI is the nodal agency for Interpol in India. Since the request had been placed by ED, its officials are now busy preparing a reply to those Interpol queries. This time ED is at a strong footing as CBI has already filed charge sheet against him in Rs 900 crore IDBI bank loan case.

Morever, his extradition proceedings are also pending in Westminster Court in London. These two facts will now strengthen ED’s request. Earlier this month an Indian delegation led by CBI additional director Rakesh Asthana and officers of ED visited London to provide evidence against Mallya to Crown Prosecution Service, which will now argue the case for Mallya’s extradition on June 13 on behalf of the Indian government. Hearing for former liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s extradition had been postponed from May 17 to June 13.

The CPS will argue on behalf of the Indian authorities at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London. However if Interpol issues a global wanted notice against Mallya, then he cannot travel to any other country from the UK.

Currently, he is on a conditional bail from the Westminster Court and cannot leave the country. Mallya’s extradition is already under process in the UK. However, the Red Corner Notice from Interpol would be significant for future purposes, sources said. His extradition has also been discussed by India and the UK. Sixty-year-old Mallya had fled to London on diplomatic passport last year.

