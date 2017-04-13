FLASH NEWS Two CRPF jawans injured in IED blast triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Sukma district Election Commission to hold live EVM demo in Delhi tomorrow India’s first womb transplant successfully conducted in Pune Hacker says data stolen to make Zomato launch bug bounty India has capability to make 2,600 nuclear weapons: Pakistan Former Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes dies at 77 Post ceremony boycott, Iran’s Asghar accepts Oscar at Cannes Google announces Android version for 1 GB RAM phones 2 dead as Portuguese-era bridge collapses in Goa Canada to apologise to LGBT community for past persecutions

Business


Infosys Q4 results: Why company is like King Khan and how it may still do a Raees for investors

firstpost.com
April 13, 2017

“It is no longer the King Khan of the markets,” CNBC-TV 18’s anchor Latha Venkatesh said on Thursday minutes after fund manager Andrew Holland declared, “It is not a growth stock anymore.” The comparison of Infosys with Shah Rukh Khan is striking and alluring for those watching both Bollywood and Bangalore. And in both cases, I would like to add, where one person sees the devil in the details, the other may see God. It is time to look beyond the market’s simplistic logic, whether it is Shah Rukh Khan or Infosys, which disappointed markets with below-par results and a tepid outlook.

The question to ask on Infosys is: Can the company adapt well to the new era of Donald Trump-driven US protectionism on the one hand and changing business models in the age of artificial intelligence, data science, software automation, cloud computing, Internet of Things and machine learning, away from the times when it simply arbitraged between low-wage India and high-wage US to write code by the hour?

The question to ask King Khan Inc is: Can Shah Rukh Khan the producer running Red Chillies and championing entertainment properties like Kingdom of Dreams amid competition from the likes of Fox Entertainment do as well as he did in the age when he could simply do some smart romancing, tilting his head with with some elegant stammering and dancing?

In both cases, we need to look at the idea of reinvention. And I might add: In both cases, the parties are smart, experienced and cash-rich. Time for Vishal Sikka to have a drink with SRK, perhaps?

Seriously, the thing to look for is the way they embrace the future. Shah Rukh’s Dilwale showed that he can ride piggyback on young actors like Varun Dhawan in a common script. Raees was a clear box office hit, aided by new-age actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Similarly, Sikka is adding strong intellectual property and product driven innovation within the old services sector. He has brought to Infosys the Raees smarts: Baniye ki dimaag, miyabhai ka daring. (The sharpness of a Hindu trader, the courage of a Muslim warrior, in a rough-cut translation). We do need to remember Sikka said he fights like a kshatriya — somewhat foot in the mouth.

There was no daring in Infosys through the years it sat on piles of cash without making acquisitions, and that is what led to growing demands for dividends. Sikka has brought in some daring but is facing a digital disruption that SRK is facing as well. Both need to embrace a multi-screen universe and a young, interactive, demanding market.

By declaring a fat dividend/share buyback involving a payout of Rs 13,000 crore, Infosys has assuaged markets concerned about idle cash. The rupee is also unusually strong and bad for all export-oriented companies.

Industry researcher Gartner’s outlook of a slowdown in growth earlier this week applied to the global technology industry as a whole. Why single out Infosys? Sikka has also had to face uneasy moments in boardroom battles. The irony is that while the previous Infosys management led by founders was accused of being stingy, they are now accusing Sikka of being generous in senior management payouts.

No doubt Sikka has to learn how to manage a low-wage legacy business with cutting-edge technologies in a disruptive era. No doubt SRK has to learn how to deal with millenial viewers as well.
The more pertinent question for those putting their money on the mouths of these gentlemen is on the return on capital employed. SRK is not listed in the markets. Infosys is. Its share is trading below Rs 1,000. In an unusual vote of confidence, Angel Broking put a “Buy” on its stock one day ahead of results, guided by fundamentals, possibly sensing a long-term buying opportunity in a market headed for short-term blues. Infosys has hired 3,967 people as lateral hires and 601 overall and brought down attrition levels as well in the latest quarter. It has also won $800 million worth of business from large clients. Infosys stock’s price-to-earnings ratio at 15 is decent by any standards for well-governed companies worldwide.

It is not exactly the Raees of the markets anymore, but still has its heart in the futuristic technologies and trends. Admirers will just hope that those with the hearts in the right place win. After all, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge is a Bollywood maxim that made SRK a legend.

Madhavan Narayanan

Comments 15
I simply want to tell you that I am just beginner to weblog and truly savored this web site. Almost certainly I’m going to bookmark your website . You surely have fantastic writings. Many thanks for sharing your website. [content] - Apr 17, 2017
iwb holster http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Brian Lekan] - May 08, 2017
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out. 新西兰论文代写 https://nz.enlunwen.com [新西兰论文代写] - May 08, 2017
http://gobizap.com/socialmediamanagement.htmlhttp://gobizap.com/socialmediamanagement.html [Sena Adrid] - May 08, 2017
Your website is extremely informational. I truly appreciate it. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [Rocco Jolliff] - May 08, 2017
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post.Also, I have shared your site in my social networks! http://mobsex.mobi [3gp porn] - May 09, 2017
Great goods from you, man. I've understand your stuff previous to and you are just extremely magnificent. I really like what you've acquired here, certainly like what you're stating and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it sensible. I can not wait to read far more from you. This is really a tremendous website. http://topcookwarebrands.com/proaid-kitchen-storage-rack-pantry-cabinet-pan-and-pot-lid-organizer-bakeware-cookware-holder-rack-black/feed/ [Renate Marero] - May 09, 2017
This is a magnificent blog. A fantastic read. Is it OK to post on Facebook? Keep up the fantastic work! I will definitely be back. https://www.completehomewarranty.com/oklahoma-home-warranty/woodward-home-warranty/ [home warranty] - May 09, 2017
Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice at the same time as you amend your website, how can i subscribe for a blog website? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright transparent idea http://fleecejacketsz.com [Mack Lightner] - May 09, 2017
This is outstanding. The information you offered truly assist me on some hard decisions that I have to be making. http://phillydietdoctors.blogspot.com/2017/05/philadelphia-medical-weight-loss-tip-1.html [Dewayne Spearman] - May 09, 2017
Great blog post. Things i would like to bring up is that laptop or computer memory needs to be purchased should your computer still cannot cope with everything you do along with it. One can put in two RAM memory boards of 1GB each, for example, but not one of 1GB and one with 2GB. One should always check the car maker's documentation for own PC to be certain what type of ram is needed. http://www.instructables.com/member/tamelexicon37 [free flight simulator games] - May 12, 2017
What i don’t understood is actually how you are not actually much more smartly-preferred than you might be now. You are so intelligent. You realize therefore considerably relating to this topic, produced me individually believe it from a lot of varied angles. Its like women and men aren’t involved until it’s something to do with Girl gaga! Your individual stuffs great. All the time take care of it up! http://mobsex.mobi [3gp porn] - May 15, 2017
Sorry for the substantial evaluation, but I'm Pretty loving the fresh new Zune, and assume this, as effectively as the high-quality reviews some other men and women incorporate written, will help oneself make your mind up if it really is the specifically choice for yourself. http://www.rusiadatingtips.org [dating tips] - May 16, 2017
It's very straightforward to find out any matter on web as compared to books, as I found this article at this website. https://www.completehomewarranty.com/texas-home-warranty/ [Texas home warranty] - May 18, 2017
Involving me and my husband we've owned added MP3 avid gamers more than the several years than I can depend, such as Sansas, iRivers, iPods (classic & touch), the Ibiza Rhapsody, etc. But, the past pair a long time I have settled down in the direction of just one line of players. Why? Considering the fact that I was delighted in the direction of explore how well-designed and exciting towards use the underappreciated (and extensively mocked) Zunes are. http://www.agentsrealtors.org [real estate agents] - May 19, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS