  • India’s NSG bid has become ‘more complicated’ under ‘new circumstances’: China
  • Allen keys give away passenger with $60,000 hidden in power banks, biscuits at Delhi airport
  • The official confirmation on the Maharashtra Class 10 result date will be announced today
  • Toyota supported Flying Car to Light the Flame During 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
  • CBI conducting raids against Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy for causing an alleged loss of ₹38 crore to a private bank
  • Odisha: One jawan killed, 10 injured in Maoist ambush
  • Five adorable lion cubs at Copenhagen Zoo
  • Farmers call statewide bandh in Maharashtra, excluding Mumbai
  • CBI registers a case against Prannoy Roy for causing an alleged loss to Bank: Sources
  • Sensex Slips 41 Points on Profit-booking, Mixed Asian Cues
Business

Infosys to hire 10,000 Americans in the next two years; build four technology hubs

ibtimes.co.in
May 2, 2017

Infosys said on Tuesday that it will be stepping up its local hiring in the US and set-up four technological hubs in the country in line with the comments company made after the declaration of Q4 and FY2017 results recently. The recruitment will be staggered over two years.

“Infosys is committed to hiring 10,000 American technology workers over the next two years to help invent and deliver the digital futures for our clients in the United States,” Vishal Sikka, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys, said in a statement.

The four hubs will focus on technology and innovation, apart from serving clients in key industries such as financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and energy and more. The first such hub will open in Indiana in August 2017.

“In helping our clients improve their businesses and pursue new kinds of opportunities, we are really excited to bring innovation and education in a fundamental and massive way to American workers. New advances in technology – artificial intelligence, in particular – are radically transforming our world, and it is within our reach to learn these new technologies and to be the innovators and entrepreneurs who bring solutions based on these technologies to our clients in all industries,” Sikka added.

Eric J Holcomb, Indiana governor, said the move will benefit the state in a big way.

“It’s so good to welcome Infosys to Indiana, and to expand our growing tech ecosystem with the addition of their estimated 2,000 Hoosier jobs. I look forward to working with Infosys to elevate Indiana to the next level,” he said.

Infosys had over 2 lakh employees as of March 31, 2017; the nationality-wise break-up was not available.

The announcment is significant in the context of the ongoing developments in the US that has tightened the norms for issuing H-1 B visas.

Infosys shares were trading 0.18 percent down at Rs 918 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.

