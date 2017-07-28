Inside Edge, the First Indian Original, Becomes the Top Watched Show on Amazon Prime Video within a Week

The show has an IMDb rating of 8.3, with over 1100 votes in just one week; higher than any 2017 blockbuster movie

Becomes the second best performing Original on Prime Video, with more percentage of unique streamers in its home market than any other show

(NASDAQ: AMZM) Amazon’s first Indian Original Inside Edge broke multiple records in the first week of its launch as customers got hooked on to the Game behind the Game! From its launch on 10th July, it fast became the most watched title on Amazon Prime Video, catching the imagination of a cricket and entertainment loving nation. The new series has been an instant success, receiving an overall rating of 8.3 on IMDb. It is the second best performing Original, with more percentage of unique streamers in its home market than any other show except The Grand Tour (in the UK). Amazon Prime Video also witnessed an unprecedented response with highest number of streaming customers on the service in the week of launch.

Apart from being the first Indian Amazon Original, the series also marked another first – the first ever IMDb premium title page in India. Inside Edge also has the highest completion rate of any show on Amazon Prime Video: once customers get started, they just can’t stop watching all the episodes! The first customer to binge watch the entire series did it in just 7 hours, watching all 10 episodes start to finish without even taking a break! The series attracted viewers across the length and breadth of the country, with customers from Jammu to Ernakulum to Port Blair streaming Inside Edge!

Roy Price, Head of Global Content, Prime Video said, “We are proud to be launching our first original series in India as part of our global effort to bring the greatest entertainment and creators to Prime Video. Our top show in Japan – HITOSHI MATSUMOTO Presents Documental – Germany – You Are Wanted – and in the US – The Man in the High Castle – are all Originals and we’re excited to add Inside Edge to this roster of high-quality content.”

Nitesh Kripalani, Director and Country Head, Amazon Video India said, “The success of Inside Edge is momentous for Amazon Prime Video in India; it’s step 1 in our promise to create the most compelling and entertaining Indian Originals for global audiences. We are humbled by the response to Inside Edge and it is the most binge-watched show on Prime Video India. We will keep working hard to add more content selection and make more Originals with the best of India’s talent, writers and filmmakers.”

Twitter is ablaze after members watched Inside Edge

“Watched Ep 1&2 of #InsideEdge on @AmazonVideo and it’s off to great start! Congratulations” tweeted Sameer Nair, ex-CEO Balaji Telefilms and ex-CEO of Star TV

“Bingewatched #InsideEdge. A delightful Amazon Original. India’s first. Congrats” tweeted Pritish Nandy – Founder, Promoter and Non-executive Chairman, Pritish Nandy Communications.

Inside Edge is a pacy tale that captures the world of cricket and entertainment as we know it… and as we don’t. This exhilarating series follows the twists and turns in the lives of powerful characters as they reveal the game behind the game. Set within a season of the Powerplay League, a cricketing event, the central characters are the Mumbai Mavericks team that weave you into their complex stories, their challenges and triumphs, their sub-plots into a vortex of manipulation, love, ambition, voyeurism, deceit, greed, lust and betrayal.

The show has brought together talent from Bollywood with Vivek Anand Oberoi as a menacing mastermind; team owner and film star played by Richa Chadha, team captain played by Angad Bedi and team coach by Sanjay Suri. Tanuj Virwani, Sarah Jane Dias, Amit Sial, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sayani Gupta are also seen in prominent roles in the series.

Executive Producers: Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani; Created by: Karan Anshuman; Cast: Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Angad Bedi, Sarah Jane Dias, Sanjay Suri, Sayani Gupta, Tanuj Virwani, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Amit Sial

