27 May 2017, Edition - 683, Saturday
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Former Punjab DGP KPS Gill passes away
  • Zika virus infections could cause eye diseases
  • The bridge holds strategic importance as it ends just 100 km short of China’s border
  • PM Modi inaugurates India’s longest bridge in Assam
  • US admits airstrike in Iraq killed over 100 civilians
  • Indonesia announces police task force to target homosexuals
  • Will not run for another term as President: Pranab Mukherjee
  • Indonesia police crushes 1L alcohol bottles ahead of Ramadan
  • Cognizant hasn’t done any layoffs: President writes to staff
  • Bangladesh reach best ever ODI team ranking of sixth
Business

Interglobe Aviation Q4 net profit falls 25%; IndiGo parent to buy 50 ATR aircraft

ibtimes.co.in
May 10, 2017

Shares of Interglobe Aviation, which owns budget carrier IndiGo, could fall when trading commences on Wednesday, in response to the company’s weak Q4 results. Net profit fell 24.6 percent to Rs 440 crore in comparison to Rs 584 crore in the year-ago period. The operating profit margin (EBIDTAR) dropped to 29.9 percent from 37.9 percent for March 2016 quarter.

IndiGo is India’s largest Indian carrier in terms of domestic air traffic, with about 39 percent market share.

The fall in net profit was mainly due to 71 percent rise in fuel costs to Rs 1,750 crore for Q4 as against Rs 1,024 crore in the corresponding period last year. Overall costs stood at Rs 4,523 crore, up 30.8 percent from Rs 3,458 crore in the year earlier, according to regulatory filings by Interglobe Aviation on Tuesday after trading hours.

Revenues from operations grew 18.5 percent to Rs 4,848 crore for Q4 from Rs 4,090 crore for the corresponding period last year.

For 2016-17, net profit fell 16.5 percent to Rs 1,659 crore while it was Rs 1,986 crore in the preceding fiscal. Revenues rose 15.1 percent to Rs 18,580 crore.
The company declared a dividend of Rs 34 per share for 2016-17.

Fleet size and expansion

The company said it has signed agreement with French aircraft maker Avions de Transport Regional GIE for the purchase of 50 ATR 72-600 aircraft; 20 of these are expected to be inducted by December next year.

Currently, it has a fleet of 170 A320 aircraft and operates about 930 flights daily.

Interglobe Aviation shares closed 1.79 percent higher at Rs 1,140 on the BSE on Tuesday.

It’s competitor SpiceJet gained to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 124.50 before closing at Rs 123.40, up 1.82 percent from its previous close.

Full-service Jet Airways closed 1.17 percent higher at Rs 544.20.

Unlisted aviation companies include state-owned Air India, Vistara, AirAsia India, Air Costa, Zoom Air and GoAir.

ALSO READ

Comments 8
Valuable information. Fortunate me I found your site accidentally, and I’m surprised why this coincidence did not came about in advance! I bookmarked it. http://mobsex.mobi [mobsex] - May 15, 2017
The study discovered that 95 of the healthy individuals got a positive T-cell in response against HSV2 which in turn causes genital herpes. http://mobsex.mobi [mobsex.mobi] - May 15, 2017
Code Trading System and figure out how to trade and after that move to South East Asia and carry on with a life that you never envisioned you could live. That is the thing that I am doing now and extremely cheerful as opposed to being in fear all the time and pushed. [bimils] - May 24, 2017
Quite neat blog post Interglobe Aviation Q4 net profit falls 25%; IndiGo parent to buy 50 ATR aircraft – The Covai Post.Truly thanks a lot! Will go through on… Poker online http://www.feraripoker.org/ [Poker online] - May 24, 2017
Some really choice blog posts on this internet site , saved to my bookmarks . http://pinkfascinator.com/pink-fascinators-for-wedding-events-are-beauty-personified/ [pink hats for weddings] - May 24, 2017
http://www.breastmri.net/breast-mri/ [Lenard Radford] - May 25, 2017
makes me question. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [Contrave] - May 25, 2017
Howdy do you mind permitting us understand that host you’re utilizing? I’ve filled your website Interglobe Aviation Q4 net profit falls 25%; IndiGo parent to buy 50 ATR aircraft – The Covai Post within Three various browsers i should declare this site lots faster then nearly all. Are you able to advise a good hosting provider at the reasonable cost? Thanks, My partner and i enjoy it!.game poker online http://www.feraripoker.org/ [game poker online] - May 27, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

The Longwood Shola – a cornucopia of stimulations
May 05, 2017

Traversing along the Mettupalayam-Kotagiri road the splendid beauty of the Nilgris is a breathtaking feeling. The majestic mountains draped in lush green forests…..

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga and anger management – I
May 05, 2017

Have you been getting very angry lately? Is anger your second nature? Are you angry all the time? If your answer is yes then you are moving towards the next problem….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

6 ways Elizabeth Hurley stays smokin’ hot at 51
May 05, 2017

Maybe you know Elizabeth Hurley as a model, as the vixen in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, or as Hugh Grant’s main squeeze back in the nineties. But lately, she’s been setting the screen on fire at E!, where she’s seen playing the hottest-ever Queen of England…

Read More