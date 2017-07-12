Intuit Launches Global Search for 2017 Firms of the Future

Mountain View, Calif., United States

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is searching for the next Firm of the Future and is inviting accounting firms based in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States to enter the contest and vie for the coveted title. Following the widely successful global search for last year’s winner, Intuit is once again looking for the firms who best embrace technological innovations in their practice to become future-ready. Full-service firms, bookkeepers and tax professionals who enter will have a shot at over $100,000 USD in prizes, including multiple cash prizes and an all-expense paid trip to Intuit’s annual QuickBooks Connect conference, November 15-17, in San Jose, California.

“We have witnessed numerous inspiring firms in past years who have made great strides to embrace technology and we are excited to see what this year’s entries will bring to the table,” said Rich Preece, global leader of Intuit’s Accountant Segment, Small Business Group. “We are now in the third year of the Firm of the Future contest and our mission has remained constant ever since we began our search in 2015: to celebrate firms – from full-service to sole proprietors – who have welcomed the future and embraced the latest innovations to amplify their roles as trusted advisors and evolve their practice.”

Preece and a global panel of qualified judges from Intuit’s Small Business Group and Accountant Segment will select a total of four finalists, one from each participating country, as well as 15 runners-up from all submissions. Entries will be judged based on who best embodies the transformation from a traditional accounting firm into a “Firm of the Future.”

How to Enter

The call for entries is now open and runs until August 13, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Accounting firms including full-service firms, bookkeepers and tax professionals based in Australia, Canada (except Quebec), the United Kingdom, and the United States can enter by going to these websites:

Australia: http://intuit.promo.eprize.com/firmofthefuture2017/

Canada: https://www.firmofthefuture.com/firm-of-the-future-2017/

United Kingdom: http://intuit.promo.eprize.com/firmofthefuture2017/

United States: https://www.firmofthefuture.com/firm-of-the-future-2017/

“Being the Firm of the Future global winner in 2016 has spotlighted my business with both my clients and my community,” said Karine Woodman, owner of 24hr Bookkeeper. “The title indicates that we are forward-thinkers and allows us to showcase our passion for small business success. I’ve had the opportunity to meet so many people within the accounting industry by entering the contest and those connections are priceless.”

To submit an entry, firms will need to answer the following five questions (in 200 words or fewer) demonstrating why they deserve to be crowned the 2017 Firm of the Future:

1.How many small business clients do you serve for tax/accounting/bookkeeping needs?

2.What percentage of your small business clients use QuickBooks Online?

3.Explain how you save time for your firm and your clients by leveraging cloud-based accounting technologies, including QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Online Accountant, and/or any third-party applications.

4.Describe what advisory services you perform on behalf of your clients to help them avoid pitfalls and identify growth opportunities. Please include how technology and the products you use play a role in your ability to deliver these services.

5.Tell us how your firm is leveraging the Web, digital marketing and social media to interact with clients, reach new prospects and grow.

Firms will also need to upload one photo (collages including multiple images are permitted) that best exemplifies their firm’s future-forward business lifestyle.

Finalists and Voting

One finalist from each country, as well as 15 runners-up regardless of where the firm is based, will be announced in August 2017. Intuit will then provide a videographer and producer for each finalist to create a high-quality video entry focused on depicting what makes their firm a Firm of the Future. Once complete, all four videos will be available in an online gallery on each country’s contest site for public voting between October 16-29, 2017. Finalists will be encouraged to share their video on social media and ask voters to join in the conversation using the hashtag #QBFirmOfTheFuture.

Prizes

The top four global finalists will each receive a $5,000 USD cash prize as well as two tickets to attend QuickBooks Connect, November 15-17, in San Jose, California. The grand prize winner will be revealed on the main stage at QuickBooks Connect and receive an additional cash prize of $25,000 USD. Up to 15 runner-up Firms of the Future worldwide will also be awarded a cash prize of $2,500 USD.

Firm of the Future Resource Center

Intuit’s Firm of the Future website curates actionable step-by-step guides and resources developed by Intuit and key industry leaders. Featuring a wealth of knowledge covering a wide variety of topics such as client relations, growth, trainings and industry news, it serves as a platform for accounting professionals to continue their journey towards becoming a Firm of the Future. The website also offers inspiration and insight from previous winners, including Karine Woodman, whose Hibbing, Minn. firm, 24hr Bookkeeper, won last year’s grand prize.