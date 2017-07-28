JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar Appoints Anshuman Bali as Executive Chef

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Anshuman Bali has been appointed as the Executive Chef of JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar. With an illustrious career spanning over 16 years, Anshuman brings an array of skills, knowledge and expertise from the hospitality and F&B industry.

After graduating from the Institute of Hotel Management in Lucknow, he started his career in 1999 with the Taj Group of Hotels as a Management Trainee. In 2005, Anshuman joined the Imperial Hotel in New Delhi. He later moved to the Oberoi Hotels and Resorts in 2006, where he worked for over 7 years and was responsible for running multiple kitchens and restaurants. He was also proactively involved in promotional initiatives, business development, GQ scores, LQA audit and employee engagement. Prior to his current stint with JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, he was responsible for kitchen operations with well-established hotels such as The Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur and Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai.

The chef has a penchant for innovating and is an expert at churning out delicious Mediterranean meals. Through his journey at various hotels, he has gathered great exposure in handling Operations Management, Quality Control, Production Operations, Materials Management and Safety Operations. Anshuman is dedicated to the Food and Beverage industry and has developed a versatile personality through the different roles he has managed in the past. His remarkable culinary abilities, leadership skills, insightful knowledge and strict hygiene discipline have helped him achieve great heights in his career. His affinity for ‘soul food’ strongly reflects in his cooking. He loves traveling, exploring new cultures, cuisines and local flavours.

About JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar offers effortless elegance and sophistication. Located 1 km away from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Mumbai; making it an ideal destination for business and stay. With 585 intimate rooms, the property offers authentic cuisines crafted with passion, care and local flavors. With over 56,000 sq.ft. of indoor and outdoor convention space, the property offers 11 well-appointed meeting rooms with state-of-the-art conferencing facilities. The holistic Spa by JW offers a host of therapies to help you relax. At crafted perfectly so you are always left with the experience and luxury you truly desire.

