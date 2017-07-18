JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar Wins Multiple Accolades

The hotel wins three awards at the National Awards for Excellence in Hotel Industry, hosted by the CMO Asia

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar has been lauded with three prestigious recognitions at the National Awards for Excellence in Hotel Industry, held on the 7th of July, 2017.

This platform, that recognizes and rewards outstanding performance across various industry verticals, brought the top brass of hoteliers, real estate professionals, brand custodians and other corporate decision-makers together. At the coveted ceremony, the JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar bagged the awards for the ‘Most Preferred Business Hotel of the Year’, ‘Most Preferred Luxury Hotel of the Year’ and the ‘Most Preferred Spa of the Year’. The hotel had earned a number of accolades from the same forum last year and has shown absolutely no slack in its rearing enthusiasm to continue to perform and work towards excellence in service delivery.

Acknowledging this success, Mr. Dietmar Kielnhofer, General Manager, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar said, “JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar takes great pride in providing a high level of personalized service and exceeding guest expectations on a consistent basis. Focusing on uncompromising quality and service standards has always been the hallmark of our brand. These awards demonstrate, once more, the unparalleled commitment of our associates towards service excellence, they are the true heroes.”

JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar has been bestowed with the recognition of ‘Preferred Business Hotel of the Year’ owing to their state-of-art business services, well-equipped meeting spaces, and a variety of business venues to suit a multitude of formal occasions. While the Grand and Junior Ballroom, Studio Meeting Rooms, JW lawns, Reserved Gardens and Dining Theatre together comprise of more than 56,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor business event spaces, the property also has an Executive Lounge which makes for an opulent space that offers our discerning business traveler.

Spread over a lavish 7000 sq. ft., the hotel with its stylish lobby features; open spaces and natural light anchored by a striking crystal chandelier descending down into an oversized marble bowl, well-furnished rooms, a pool of expatriate chefs, a specialty Italian restaurant in addition myriad dining options, sprawling ball room spaces, a world class spa and recreational facilities, has been able to bring home the award for the ‘Most Preferred Luxury Hotel of the Year’ too.

The first Spa by JW in Asia Pacific at the JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar won the ‘Most Preferred Spa of the Year’. The 24X7 spa offers an array of treatments and therapeutic massages by expert therapists.

About JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar offers effortless elegance and sophistication. Located 1 km away from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Mumbai; making it an ideal destination for business and stay. With 585 intimate rooms, the property offers authentic cuisines crafted with passion, care and local flavors. With over 56,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor convention space, the property offers 11 well-appointed meeting rooms with state-of-the-art conferencing facilities. The holistic Spa by JW offers a host of therapies to help you relax. At crafted perfectly so you are always left with the experience and luxury you truly desire.