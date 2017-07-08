L&T Technology Services Conferred with World Quality Congress Award for Quality Excellence in Planning, Processes and Systems

Mumbai, Maharashtra, Bangalore, Karnataka, India

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS), a leading global pure play engineering services company, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the World Quality Congress award for ‘Quality Excellence in Planning, Processes & Systems’, 2017. This recognition by the World Quality Congress (WQC) is a testimony to L&T Technology Services’ robust & comprehensive quality proposition as compared to its peers.

L&T Technology Services was recognized as the winner of the Quality Excellence Award for its contribution across different areas such as policies, practices, training, employee involvement & contribution and customer focus. WQC also lauded the efficiency and effectiveness of LTTS’ unique quality management system- PEARL (Process Enhancement Framework and Repository of best practices and Learnings) applicable for all its operations across various domains.

This award exemplifies LTTS’ collection of best practices across standards. LTTS’ Quality Processes are certified with industry standards such as CMMI-Level 5, ISO 9001, AS 9100C and ISO 13485 catering to various business needs.

“We are delighted to receive this appreciation from World Quality Congress. We believe this award is a recognition of our continuous efforts towards setting higher standards in the industry and adding value to all our global customers through our quality processes and systems,” said Dr Keshab Panda, CEO & Managing Director at L&T Technology Services Limited.

“L&T Technology Services’ stringent quality management system is distinctive and embodies the organization’s focus on quality and innovation that enriches its portfolio of offerings, solutions, and services. We congratulate L&T Technology Services and wish them more success in the future,” said Dr. R.L. Bhatia, Founder, World Quality Congress.

This year, World Quality Congress had 231 companies vying for the coveted recognition with only 87 getting shortlisted through a 3 tier Assessment Process. The parameters under consideration included strategic perspective, customer satisfaction, process management, future orientation, track record, integrity and ethics, ability for sustainable conformity of output to customers and cost of implementation.

The independent jury panel consisted of senior leaders, researchers and academicians that includes some prominent names such as Harish Mehta, Chairman & MD – Onward Technologies Ltd.; Emeritus Chairman – World HRD Congress & Founder Member – NASSCOM, Richard Ford, Global Chairman, World Quality Congress, Dr. Saugata Mitra, Chief People Officer & Head – HR, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd and Jonathan Peters, Global Chairman, Stars of the Industry Group.

​

Earlier this year, L&T Technology Services was also conferred with the Golden Peacock National Quality Award in April.