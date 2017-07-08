08 Jul 2017, Edition - 725, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Don’t want Centre’s interference in West Bengal, says Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
  • FIR filed against BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje and Nalin Kumar Kateel for leading protests in Dakshin Kannada after an RSS worrker’s death
  • Congress is all set to unveil its Dalit outreach program keeping Mission 2019 in Bengaluru
  • On the 1st day of G-20 Summit in Hamburg, I had the opportunity to share my thoughts with fellow world leaders on several global issues: PM
  • 6 people thrashed by a mob in Delhi’s Baba Haridas Nagar for carrying buffalo calves, vehicles vandalized. FIR registered against attackers
  • Mumbai chef killed by waiter over delay in preparing food
  • Kohli surpasses Tendulkar to record most ODI tons in chases
  • Think I should turn veg like my friend Modi: Israel PM
  • Vehicle in Amit Shah’s convoy hits cow in Odisha
  • Cristiano Ronaldo earns ₹2.6 cr per Instagram post: Report
Business

Lumileds Officially an Independent Company as Funds Affiliated with Apollo Global Management and Philips Complete Transaction

businesswireindia.com
July 8, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

San Jose, Calif., United States

Lumileds announced that funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management, LLC (together with its subsidiaries, “Apollo”), and Royal Philips completed their previously disclosed transaction, resulting in Lumileds operating as an independent company. Lumileds develops lighting solutions for the automotive, mobile, IoT and illumination segments, enabling customers to push the boundaries of light.

As announced in December 2016, Apollo and Philips agreed to a transaction where Philips would sell 80.1% interest in Lumileds to certain funds managed by Apollo and retain the remaining 19.9% interest in the company. Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with assets under management of approximately USD 197 billion* in private equity, credit and real estate funds, invested across a core group of nine industries, where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources.

“We are fortunate to have Apollo’s and Philips’ support as Lumileds embarks upon our next chapter as an innovator of high performance LEDs and a leader in advanced lighting solutions,” said Mark Adams, CEO of Lumileds.

Lumileds develops, manufactures and distributes groundbreaking LED technology and advanced lighting products, employing over 9,000 team members with operations in over 32 countries.

“Lumileds has over 100 years of innovation as a pioneer in the lighting industry,” said Robert Seminara, Senior Partner at Apollo. “We look forward to working with the Lumileds Team in support of what we believe will be a very successful future.”

