Mahanakorn University of Technology and Synacor Launch Zimbra Innovation Center

Collaboration Focused on Enhancing Academic Curriculum to Improve Technical Knowledge and Competency, Including Email and Collaboration Platforms

Mahanakorn University of Technology (MUT) and Synacor (Nasdaq:SYNC) today announced a partnership to launch a Zimbra Innovation Center. The Center will be focused on enhancing academic curriculum to improve technical knowledge and critical thinking skills required to develop software solutions. Thailand aspires to be a digital hub in Southeast Asia, attempting to use government services in all sectors including but not limited to the education, investment, and tourism sectors. This initiative was recently announced in the Digital Government Plan.

The program will deliver an end-to-end curriculum spanning topics such as Linux operating systems, virtualization, messaging platform (Zimbra), security and networking along with the corresponding certification from the university. IST MUT is well equipped with modern facilities for teaching and research including campus-wide WIFI connectivity, fully furnished computer and research laboratories to support the academic activities and programs within the faculty. In addition, Zimbra, Synacor’s email platform, will be offered to faculty and students at MUT. The announcement was made at a press conference hosted by MUT and Synacor.

“Thailand is an attractive destination for IT companies, however the workforce is lacking the essential vocational training. Our partnership with Synacor will help us advance our academic environment so we can build a workforce that will help Thailand achieve its digital goals,” said Associate Professor Sujate Jantarang (D.ENG), The President of Mahanakorn University of Technology.

“We are excited to collaborate with MUT to launch the Zimbra Innovation Center program,” said Marcus Teo, Vice President Sales and General Manager of APxJ, Synacor. “The program will provide essential training to faculty and students as Thailand looks to make innovation an engine of economic growth.”

The global email market is growing. By year-end 2020, nearly half of the global adult population will have an email account.1 The future of email is bright and Synacor and its partners are on a mission to enable its renaissance. Recently, Synacor released a new whitepaper, “Email’s Renaissance,” that outlines changing consumer behaviors, attitudes, and habits around email, key challenges facing email providers and the benefits of leveraging collaboration to accelerate innovation. For more information about becoming a Zimbra Partner visit https://www.zimbra.com/partners/become-partner/

Zimbra, a Synacor product, connects people and information with unified collaboration software that includes email, calendaring, file sharing, chat and video chat. It powers approximately 500 million mailboxes and works with 1,500 partners. More than 2,500 enterprises, 1,000 governments and 120 service providers trust Zimbra.

About Mahanakorn University of Technology

Mahanakorn University of Technology (MUT) was founded in 1990 focusing mainly on engineering and technology and has been growing rapidly. Its teaching programme won recognition countrywide as a leading standard in technological education. Recently, it achieved an assessment score of 4.86 out of 5 which is the highest score in the research university category by the Office for National Education Standards and Quality Assessment (ONESQA), a public organization set up to assess research and learning qualities and qualities of graduates of all educational institutes in Thailand. In the past, MUT has been ranked as one the best universities in Thailand in terms of engineering and technology.

About Synacor

Synacor (Nasdaq: SYNC) is the trusted technology development, multiplatform services and revenue partner for video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. Synacor’s mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacor’s technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships. Synacor delivers managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, end-to-end video solutions and cloud-based identity management. www.synacor.com