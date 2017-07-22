Masimo Announces CE Marking of Noninvasive RPVi™, a rainbow® Multi-Wavelength Index of Pleth Variability

Neuchatel, Switzerland

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced the CE marking of RPVi™, a noninvasive and continuous measurement of the dynamic changes in perfusion index (Pi) that occur during one or more respiratory cycles. RPVi is designed to show changes that reflect physiologic factors such as vascular tone, circulating blood volume, and intrathoracic pressure excursions.

RPVi, powered by Masimo rainbow® technology, is a multi-wavelength version of the currently available Pleth Variability Index (PVi®). RPVi is designed to provide enhanced specificity to changes in fluid volume compared to PVi.1

Several peer-reviewed clinical studies have evaluated the utility of the currently available measurement PVi as an indicator of fluid responsiveness in mechanically ventilated patients. For example:

In a study of 82 patients undergoing major abdominal surgery, researchers found that PVi-based goal-directed fluid management reduced the volume of intraoperative fluid infused and reduced intraoperative and postoperative lactate levels.2

In a study of 109 patients undergoing colorectal surgery, researchers found that the implementation of an enhanced recovery protocol which included PVi led to improved patient satisfaction and substantial reduction in lengths of stay, complication rates, and costs for patients undergoing both open and laparoscopic colorectal surgery.3

Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, said, “Masimo rainbow® technology, first announced in 2005, continues to drive innovative new measurements and improvements to existing ones. We are proud to introduce RPVi, and hope that it will be useful to clinicians around the world in helping to improve patient care.”

RPVi is not available for sale in the United States.

