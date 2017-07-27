Morpho Licence2Go: the Digital Licence Platform from OT-Morpho

Sydney, Australia

OT-Morpho, a world leader in digital security and identification technologies, has launched through its Australian subsidiary Morpho Australasia, an innovative solution for digital licences, aptly named Licence2Go. The platform allows the holders to dematerialize identification documents in their smartphone, benefiting from security and flexibility, with availability ‘Anywhere, anytime, on the go.’

The main licence app is complemented by a verification app, whereby police or others requiring ID checks can verify the details of the licence holder without needing to hold the device. Licence2Go works on the principle of Privacy by Design, and at all stages, control of personal data remains with the device owner. Contactless verification takes place between devices, with no personal data transmitted, even in areas away from mobile coverage. Depending on the level of authority required for a specific transaction, the licence holder is able to choose which information is shared (Name, address, DOB*, etc.). Licence details can be visually verified in-person or online, where facial verification can be used in the case of secure transactions such as loan applications.

Morpho Australasia is working with Transport authorities among others to customize the solution and brand the apps with the design of the issuing authority. The company has already begun a pilot study with an Australian Transport authority and is working to produce further pilots around the Asia-Pacific region in the second half of 2017.

Tim Ferris, OT-Morpho, managing director for Morpho Australasia, said of the trial: “Licence2Go is able to connect identity from the physical world into the digital world. We have had some great feedback from several jurisdictions and look forward to when leaving the physical document at home is no longer a problem.”

The most obvious application for the platform is with digital driving licences, but the concept is readily adapted elsewhere within government services and in the private sector, including membership cards, loyalty cards and corporate identification cards.