  • 16 killed as US military plane crashes in Mississippi
  • Bus attacked by terrorists violated security protocol: CRPF
  • UP Police to get in new, polite anti-Romeo squads
  • Expel Lalu’s son, will support your govt: BJP to Nitish
  • Delhi becomes second state to accept online RTI applications
  • 7 people drown in Nagpur river after live streaming FB video
  • Over 100 crosses, graves vandalised in Goa cemetery
  • 250 people raise ₹15 lakh for 3-yr-old’s cancer treatment
  • ISRO satellites may monitor land encroachments in Delhi
  • 24X7 call centre to be set up for Maharashtra bus passengers
Murata Launches Surface Mount Type Y1 Class Safety Certified Capacitor

July 11, 2017

Kyoto, Japan

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:6981) (ISIN:JP3914400001) has launched a surface mount type IEC 60384-14*1 Y1*2 class safety certified ceramic capacitor for low-profile power supplies. This capacitor is ideal for all AC-DC switching power supplies where a low-profile is sought for compact AV equipment, LED illumination, or 1U*3 rack mounted equipment.

Detail

Safety certified capacitors are placed at a power line input side in order to eliminate noise that builds up primarily in commercial AC power lines.

Safety certified capacitors are usually of the lead type, but the mounted height above the board surface is a problem because it hinders efforts to make low-profile devices and it limits component layout. In addition, because lead type capacitors are through-hole mounted, the lead wires are exposed on the underside of the circuit board. A fixed amount of insulating distance between the exposed lead wires and the metal components of the device is required by safety standards, so this complicates spatial layout within a device. The new Murata capacitor uses a structure of plate-shaped terminals on a disc-shaped ceramic dielectric placed within a plastic mold to reduce the terminal thickness that is present with lead type capacitors, and this results in a mounted height of 2.5mm or less for the product. Furthermore, the component format enables reflow surface mount, and there is no longer a need to assure insulating distance at the underside of the board. This advances profile reduction for power supply devices subject to size limitations in compact AV equipment, LED illumination and 1U rack mounted equipment, for which spatial design has been difficult.

