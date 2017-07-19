nbn and ADTRAN Ink Contract to Advance Broadband Access in Australia

Melbourne, Australia

ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation open networking solutions, today announced the signing of a supply agreement to advance high-speed broadband access to the citizens of Australia. The executed supply agreement covers software, hardware and services, which includes commitments from both companies to support the ongoing nationwide network rollout.

To date, a number of key milestones have already been completed and both companies successfully completed a GPON network interoperability proof-of-concept program of work. In addition, ADTRAN IT specialists have been working in a collaborative, agile development process with nbn’s IT team to implement ADTRAN’s standards-based, multi-vendor DPU management solution, utilizing an open microservices architecture.

nbn’s Chief Network Deployment Officer, Kathrine Dyer said: “The rollout of the nbn™ network is one of the most complex and ambitious telecommunications projects to be undertaken in any market around the world. We look forward to working with ADTRAN on bringing the nbn™ network into reality including working together on our world leading Fibre-to-the-Curb (FTTC) network that is set to serve more than one million homes and businesses around the country by 2020.”

ADTRAN’s Software-Defined Access (SD-Access) solutions combine modern web-scale technology with open-source platforms to facilitate rapid innovation in multi-technology, multi-vendor environments. SD-Access unlocks control and management functions from the underlying network elements, enabling a more flexible, agile services delivery framework. This service agility stems from an open microservices architecture that allows network operations and IT development teams to align.

“Rolling out new technologies can be a complicated and costly endeavor for network service providers, especially in multi-vendor environments,” said Jay Wilson, ADTRAN SVP for Technology and Strategy. “ADTRAN’s highly programmable SD-Access solutions utilize an open microservices architecture that support the adoption of network automation that reduces service provisioning times, human error and IT complexity, while enabling the desirable customer self-service capabilities.”

About nbn

nbn is building a new and upgraded, fast wholesale broadband network to enable communities across Australia to access fast broadband from their retail service provider. Our goal is to connect eight million homes and businesses by 2020. The rollout of the nbn™ access network sets the scene for the biggest transformation to Australia’s telecommunications industry involving retail service provider network upgrades and the establishment of a network of networks to bring fast broadband to all Australians.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of networking and communications equipment. ADTRAN’s products enable voice, data, video and Internet communications across a variety of network infrastructures. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations, and millions of individual users worldwide. For more information, please visit www.adtran.com.