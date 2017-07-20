New Holland Agriculture Tractors Awarded Highest Rankings in Customer Service and Product Performance, in J.D. Power 2017 India Studies

New Holland Agriculture ranks highest for Service Satisfaction in the Customer Service Index (CSI)℠ and highest for Performance, in both the 31-40 HP and 41-50 HP tractor categories, in the Product Performance Index (PPI)℠. These two HP categories cover almost 85 percent of Indian market.

New Delhi, Delhi, India

New Holland Agriculture, a brand of CNH Industrial, received three major recognitions in 2017 India Tractor Studies done by J.D. Power. New Holland tractors achieved highest ranking for after-sales service in the J.D. Power Customer Service Index (CSI). In addition, New Holland also ranked highest for product performance in two key horsepower categories analysed by the J.D. Power Product Performance Index (PPI). New Holland has been relentless in its efforts to offer best-in-class products through continuous research and development, backed by best after-sales service.

New Holland achieved the highest score for customer satisfaction with after-sales service, with a score of 842 on a 1,000-point scale. Previously, the brand was awarded in 2015, in the first ever India Tractor CSI Study by J.D. Power, with a score of 794.

Across the industry, tractor owner satisfaction with after-sales service climbed from a score of 751 points in 2016 to 784 points in 2017. This improvement in satisfaction is attributed to gains in all four service satisfaction index factors as well as a 60-point increase in the overall parts operation index score.

The 2017 India Tractor CSI Study was based on evaluations from 3,440 tractor owners across 14 states. The study was fielded from December 2016 to April 2017 and included owners who purchased a new tractor between December 2014 and March 2016 from an authorised dealership.

New Holland’s highest ranking for product performance in the 31-40 HP and 41-50 HP segments was achieved with scores on a 1,000-point scale of 862 and 866 respectively, which is much higher than the relevant horsepower segment average of 809 and 825 points. These two HP categories together contribute almost 85 percent of the market. In both these HP segments New Holland lead in all seven machine performance categories. In 2016, the 31-40 HP segment accounted for 35 percent of total industry volumes and the 41-50 HP segment comprised 49 percent.

In addition, the study recognised New Holland as the second leading tractor brand in the above 50 HP segment with a score of 887 on a 1,000-point scale, just two points lower than the leading brand.

The 2017 India Tractor PPI Study ranks tractors in four segments: below 31 HP, 31-40 HP, 41-50 HP, and above 50 HP. The study examines satisfaction with tractor performance among owners of 12- to 24-month-old tractors. Overall product performance satisfaction is measured in two indices: machine performance, plus quality and reliability. In the machine performance index, the study captures tractor owners’ evaluations in seven categories (in order of importance): hydraulic and couplings; drivability; engine and transmission; overall styling and design; driving comfort; tractor structure; and tyres. The quality and reliability index covers owners’ experiences and ratings of actual and perceived quality issues.

Overall satisfaction among tractor owners in India has improved almost 7 percent since last year, from 771 to a score of 823 points on a 1,000-point scale. The surge in satisfaction is evident in both the machine performance and quality and reliability indices.

J.D. Power is a marketing, consumer intelligence, and data and analytics company that helps its clients measure, understand, and improve the key performance metrics that drive their growth and profitability. J.D. Power’s industry benchmarks, unique data and analytics platform and reputation for independence and credibility have established the company as one of the world’s most well-known and trusted providers of Voice of the Customer insights. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in North and South America, Asia Pacific, and Europe.

In India, New Holland Agriculture offers tractors from 35 to 90 HP, hay and forage equipment, planters, balers, sprayers, tillage equipment, and other products from the brand’s global portfolio for special projects, such as the recently delivered 230 HP T7070 tractor. New Holland was the first to offer the most appropriate mechanisation solutions to Indian farmers for enhancing crop productivity.