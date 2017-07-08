08 Jul 2017, Edition - 725, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Don’t want Centre’s interference in West Bengal, says Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
  • FIR filed against BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje and Nalin Kumar Kateel for leading protests in Dakshin Kannada after an RSS worrker’s death
  • Congress is all set to unveil its Dalit outreach program keeping Mission 2019 in Bengaluru
  • On the 1st day of G-20 Summit in Hamburg, I had the opportunity to share my thoughts with fellow world leaders on several global issues: PM
  • 6 people thrashed by a mob in Delhi’s Baba Haridas Nagar for carrying buffalo calves, vehicles vandalized. FIR registered against attackers
  • Mumbai chef killed by waiter over delay in preparing food
  • Kohli surpasses Tendulkar to record most ODI tons in chases
  • Think I should turn veg like my friend Modi: Israel PM
  • Vehicle in Amit Shah’s convoy hits cow in Odisha
  • Cristiano Ronaldo earns ₹2.6 cr per Instagram post: Report
Business

NTT Communications and Arkadin Honored in Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific ICT Awards

businesswireindia.com
July 8, 2017

TOKYO, Japan

NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT Solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group (TOKYO: 9432), and Arkadin, an NTT Communications company and market leader in cloud Unified Communications and Collaboration services, announced today that both have received 2017 Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific ICT Awards.

NTT Com has been recognized as 2017 Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific UC-as-a-Service Total Solution Provider of the Year, and 2017 Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Telco Data Center Service Provider of the Year awards, and Arkadin has been recognized as 2017 Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Collaboration Service Provider of the Year, the 5th consecutive time that Arkadin has been named in this category. The results were announced at the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific ICT Awards in Singapore on July 6.

According to Shuishan Lu, Industry Analyst, Digital Transformation, Asia Pacific at Frost & Sullivan, “By leveraging on strategic partnerships with leading Unified Communications technology vendors, NTT Communications is able to offer a diversified and comprehensive UCaaS portfolio with the flexibility of implementing tangible services. This has created additional business value for the company as it was able to provide a one-stop customer portal for multiple services’ management, as well as enriching solution extensibility and interoperability with third party integration.” With regard to Asia Pacific Telco Data Center Service Provider of the Year, YuXuan NG, Industry Analyst, Digital Transformation, Asia Pacific at Frost & Sullivan, said “NTT Communications distinguishes itself from other market participants through its ability to offer comprehensive value-added Services, alongside colocation and managed hosting services. By bringing value-added services to its data center customers, NTT Communications has attained significant success in terms of revenue realization per square meter and year-on-year growth.”

Regarding Arkadin’s award, Zi Ning Chong, Research Analyst ICT Practice – Asia Pacific at Frost & Sullivan said “In a highly competitive and commercialized market, Arkadin maintained its customer-oriented strategy and continued a profitable revenue growth in 2016. To strengthen the interoperability between collaboration technologies, the company further elevated the strategic partnerships with Microsoft (Skype for Business) and Cisco, notably with the launch of Arkadin Total Connect, providing a fully integrated UC ecosystem with voice-enabled Office 365, Cisco CCA-SP and Cisco Spark solutions.”

