08 Jul 2017, Edition - 725, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Don’t want Centre’s interference in West Bengal, says Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
  • FIR filed against BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje and Nalin Kumar Kateel for leading protests in Dakshin Kannada after an RSS worrker’s death
  • Congress is all set to unveil its Dalit outreach program keeping Mission 2019 in Bengaluru
  • On the 1st day of G-20 Summit in Hamburg, I had the opportunity to share my thoughts with fellow world leaders on several global issues: PM
  • 6 people thrashed by a mob in Delhi’s Baba Haridas Nagar for carrying buffalo calves, vehicles vandalized. FIR registered against attackers
  • Mumbai chef killed by waiter over delay in preparing food
  • Kohli surpasses Tendulkar to record most ODI tons in chases
  • Think I should turn veg like my friend Modi: Israel PM
  • Vehicle in Amit Shah’s convoy hits cow in Odisha
  • Cristiano Ronaldo earns ₹2.6 cr per Instagram post: Report
Business

NTT Communications Group and Rancher Labs to Collaborate in Delivering Container Service for Enterprises

businesswireindia.com
July 8, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

TOKYO, Japan

NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT (TOKYO:9432) Group, its subsidiary NTTPC Communications (NTTPC) and Rancher Labs, a provider of container management software, announced that they have agreed today to collaborate in providing enterprises with container services for the unified storage of data and objects. A private container service will be implemented in NTT Com’s Enterprise Cloud in October and a public container service will be implemented in NTTPC’s WebARENA cloud by December 2017.

http://www.ntt.com/en/about-us/press-releases/news/article/2017/0706/a.html

Features of private-container service for enterprises

Manage user interface via web

The Rancher container management platform enables customers to easily manage and operate containers, allowing them to:
Deploy multiple Docker clusters
Scale containers and hosts
Configure and deploy infrastructure services
Monitor containers and hosts
Catalog function

By leveraging the diverse set of infrastructure services available to the community, customers can easily build systems comprising multiple containers. Customers can easily select, configure and deploy infrastructure services such as storage, networking and load balancers through the Rancher interface, making it easy to replicate and deploy custom environments.
Integration with Enterprise Cloud

Rancher environments created in Enterprise Cloud’s virtual server can be integrated with a variety of Enterprise Cloud options, including databases.
NTT Com Group and Rancher Labs will verify and evaluate the service on the IoT platform of a major manufacturer starting this month. Container services for midsize to large enterprises are expected to be delivered as a multi-tenant cloud service in December 2017.

Background

As part of the ongoing digital transformation of enterprise systems, the development and verification of container software is gaining momentum. Until now, however, potential users have been apprehensive about the operation and management of container environments and related security issues. In response, NTT Com and NTTPC will offer a private container as a service that enables enterprises to quickly and easily establish cloud-based container environments via Rancher container management software. NTT Com and NTTPC will provide support for the service, with technical assistance from Rancher Labs. In addition, this collaboration is the first time Rancher Labs is providing an MSP (Managed Service Provider) licensing model to a cloud service provider in Japan.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Media concretising placebo effect
May 05, 2017

The placebo effect of the visuals of the products advertised through mass media is so high that people are ready to spend lavishly. The media provides ample... ...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for Cervical problems – II
May 05, 2017

In the previous article, we had introduced the Gandhari Nadi, its role in balancing the body and how cervical is a symptom of congestion in the Gandhari... ...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

How Many Calories Does Your Favourite Drink Have?
May 05, 2017

However much we love weekends, they do come with one drawback - they are a dampener on our diet plans. All that weekday control melts into weekend revelry.......

Read More