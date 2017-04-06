FLASH NEWS Waiving Farmer’s loan is against genuine lone policy says RBI Gov Urjit Patel Beijing could interfere in Kashmir, warns Chinese media Madhya Pradesh govt to start diploma course for priesthood Kashmiri crickters detained for wearing Pak jersey in match Rahul Gandhi hits out at Rajasthan Government, calls Alwar killing a ‘senseless attack’ and shows ‘shocking breakdown of law & order’ Protecting cows was spirit behind freedom movement: Nirmala Sitharaman LS passes bill for ₹1L compensation in industrial mishaps Andhra CM promises 100% LPG coverage by June 2 Over 24,000 Indians still in 6 war-torn countries: Govt Germany approves bill curbing hate crime on social media

PAN card linkage with Aadhaar face teething trouble; know how initials, punctuations are making things difficult

April 6, 2017

The government has recently decided to make Aadhaar number mandatory for filing of Income Tax returns and compulsory linking it with your Permanent Account Number (PAN) card.

However there are still a few teething troubles that are facing the Aadhaar-PAN card linkage, as per a report in the Times of India.

This issues come in the form of initials and punctuations that often form a person’s name or other details. Aadhaar doesn’t recognise special characters, while PAN card does.

Surnames that have special characters, like D’Silva, D’Cruz, D’Lima face linking issues.

Further there are trouble for South Indians who keep their native village/town as their first initial and father’s name as second initial.

These anomalies are resulting in ‘mismatch’ and the system wouldn’t accept it, making it troublesome for many who want to file their tax returns and link their PAN card with Aadhaar.

So far, more than 111 crore Aadhaar numbers have been issued. The unique identification number is being used for getting a new SIM card, for opening bank accounts, transfer of subsidies and also for biometric-based digital payments under the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System

As per the government’s estimate, every year 2.5 crore people across the country apply for PAN cards

There are more than 25 crore PAN card holders in the country.

