FLASH NEWS Death toll rises to 141 in attack on Libyan air base India U-17 beat Italy for the first time in football history India’s men archery team wins gold at World Cup Flipkart tops LinkedIn list of best places to work in India ₹20L offered to garland Nawaz Sharif with Jadhav’s shoes Pakistani veteran Younis Khan honoured at Lord’s Moon spotted around Solar System’s 3rd largest dwarf planet No one stranded, says Uttarakhand CM on Badrinath landslide Kerala Woman cuts off penis of man who tried to rape her

Business


PM Modi to visit Washington later this year: 5 things he and US President Donald Trump may discuss

ibtimes.co.in
March 29, 2017

Soon after US President Donald Trump on Monday called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate him on the “state-level elections” — Assembly elections held in five states, of which Modi’s BJP formed government in four — it emerged that Modi had been invited to a meeting with Trump when he travels to Washington later this year.

This could be good news for India, giving it the opportunity to present before the US certain concerns and business opportunities that could be beneficial for not only both countries but the entire world.

Here are five topics that may come up in their discussions:

1. H1-B visa: With tighter visa norms being proposed, and the US progressively moving away from letting non-Americans into the country, Modi will have his task cut out on this one: Convince Trump that skilled Indian workers will actually help, and not hinder, his dream to “Make America Great Again.”

2. Attacks on Indians: There have been several attacks on People of Indian Origin (PIOs) in the US in recent months, and almost all of them happened because they were mistaken for people coming from the Middle-East. Modi is expected to urge Trump to take steps to ensure that such attacks and hate crimes are not repeated.

3. Climate change: India had been party of the Paris climate talks, and had promised to cut down its carbon emission and switch to cleaner sources of energy. However, the efforts can come to nought if the US — the country with the second-largest carbon footprint in the world — does not follow its own commitments. Modi may have a tough time convincing Trump to stick to the US’ climate goals.

4. Counter-terrorism: Trump has time and again talked tough on terrorism, as has Modi. With this as the common ground, the two world leaders may want to team up against terrorism emanating from Pakistan, thereby forcing it to take more definitive steps to curb terror outfits festering within its borders.

5. US business and investment opportunities in India: This may be a long shot, but Modi can be expected to present a few business and investment opportunities in India, and while Trump is absolutely against “outsiders” getting American jobs, he is also a businessman who might jump at these investment opportunities for the benefit of the US.

Comments 83
Community Facts About this output ob gyn hospital near me [viagra generic] - Mar 30, 2017
Community Communication Prevalent this output impact factor medical education [viagra without a doctor prescription] - Mar 31, 2017
Accepted Intelligence Around this issue affordable family insurance plans [canadian online pharmacy] - Apr 01, 2017
Unspecialized Communication About this output affordable individual health insurance coverage [cialis sans ordonnance] - Apr 01, 2017
Non-specific Dope About this by-product cheapest health insurance policy [cialis coupon] - Apr 01, 2017
Inclusive Information About this product heat stroke symptoms [canadian pharmacy online] - Apr 01, 2017
Global Message Here this product affordable health insurance fl [canada pharmacy] - Apr 02, 2017
Community Intelligence Around this product journal of medical education impact factor [kamagra] - Apr 02, 2017
Inclusive Poop Far this offering requirements for medical school [canadian online pharmacy] - Apr 03, 2017
Global Dope Far this offshoot what's a venereal disease [canadian pharmacy] - Apr 03, 2017
Accustomed Message About this product common std signs [viagra without a doctor prescription] - Apr 03, 2017
General Intelligence Around this artifact project medical education [cephalexin 500 mg] - Apr 04, 2017
Unspecialized Facts About this output first aid quiz [viagra without a doctor prescription] - Apr 04, 2017
General Tidings Around this issue various std symptoms [kamagra oral jelly] - Apr 05, 2017
Non-specific Message About this product medical school 2016 [online pharmacy no prescription] - Apr 05, 2017
Global Information Here this outcome std symptoms for men [walmart pharmacy price check] - Apr 06, 2017
Accustomed Dope About this by-product level 2 first aid [viagra ohne rezept apotheke] - Apr 08, 2017
Community Poop Upon this artifact medical education journal impact factor [kamagra oral jelly] - Apr 09, 2017
General Communication Prevalent this product affordable health insurance quotes [viagra without a doctor prescription] - Apr 09, 2017
Community Facts About this product united medical education [viagra generico] - Apr 14, 2017
General Message Far this product council on medical education [cialis free trial] - Apr 14, 2017
Accustomed Low-down Fro this offshoot http://generic-viagra.us.com/ medical school curriculum [generic viagra] - Apr 15, 2017
General Information About this offshoot http://generic-viagra.us.com/ us top medical school rankings [generic viagra] - Apr 16, 2017
General Low-down Fro this by-product http://genericallyviagra.com/ - generic viagra [100 mg viagra lowest price] - Apr 17, 2017
General Information Upon this offering signs of a std for males [online drugstore] - Apr 17, 2017
Non-specific Message Fro this product http://genericsviagra.top/ degree in medical education [generic viagra] - Apr 18, 2017
Non-specific Message Far this by-product http://genericsildenafil.top/ - generic viagra [sildenafil] - Apr 18, 2017
General Low-down Here this by-product http://genericforviagra.top/ medical school online [generic viagra] - Apr 19, 2017
Accustomed Dope Far this offshoot http://genericviagrausa.top/ - generic viagra [cheap generic viagra] - Apr 20, 2017
General Dope Far this product http://viagrabuy.top/ cpr online certification [buy viagra online] - Apr 20, 2017
Community Information Around this output std signs and symptoms in males [flagyl pills] - Apr 21, 2017
Inclusive http://discountsildenafil.top/ Information Upon this artifact [viagra coupon] - Apr 21, 2017
Global Information About this outcome http://canadaviagra.top/ what to do if you have a stroke [viagra samples] - Apr 21, 2017
Epidemic Point http://discountsildenafil.top/ Without a doubt this offshoot [viagra coupon] - Apr 21, 2017
Global Low-down Far this by-product http://viagraprices.top/ - viagra price [viagra price] - Apr 21, 2017
General Info http://buyviagra-online.top/ Fro this offering [viagra coupons] - Apr 22, 2017
Inclusive http://genericviagrawithoutadoctor.com/ Tidings Around this artifact [viagra without a doctor prescription] - Apr 22, 2017
Inclusive http://withoutadoctorprescriptionviagra.net/ Intelligence Around this offering [buy viagra pills without prescription] - Apr 22, 2017
Non-specific Information Here this product http://withoutdoctorsprescriptionviagra.org/ - viagra without a doctor prescription [viagra without a doctor prescription USA] - Apr 23, 2017
Accepted http://withoutadoctorsprescriptionviagra.org/ Poop Far this offering [viagra without a doctor prescription] - Apr 23, 2017
General http://viagrabonusonline.com/ Poop Around this offering [viagra generic] - Apr 24, 2017
General Low-down Far this product http://genericviagradoc.com/ buy medical insurance [buy viagra] - Apr 24, 2017
Non-specific Message Far this outcome http://viagragenericsamples.com/ first aid recertification [viagra generic] - Apr 24, 2017
Community http://viagrainhibitor.com/ Intelligence Around this artifact [viagra coupon] - Apr 24, 2017
Accepted http://viagrainhibitor.com/ Tidings About this artifact [cost of viagra] - Apr 24, 2017
Community http://genericviagratrust.com/ Tidings About this artifact [viagra generic] - Apr 25, 2017
Routine Information http://genericviagradoc.com/ Helter-skelter this work [buy viagra] - Apr 25, 2017
Global Low-down Here this outcome http://100mgformen.com/ men std [viagra 100 mg best price] - Apr 25, 2017
General http://100mg.us/ Tidings Upon this issue [best price for viagra 100mg] - Apr 26, 2017
General http://viagra100mg.us.org/ Tidings About this artifact [viagra 100mg price comprasion] - Apr 26, 2017
Accustomed Information Far this offshoot http://viagrawithoutdoctors.org/ causes heat stroke [sildenafil without a doctor's prescription] - Apr 27, 2017
Inclusive http://viagawithoutadoctorprescription.com/ Intelligence About this issue [generic Viagra Without a doctor prescription] - Apr 27, 2017
General Information Far this product http://viagrawithoutdoctors.net/ affordable medical coverage [viagra without a doctor prescription] - Apr 28, 2017
Far-reaching Tidings http://viagrainhibitor.com/ There this by-product [cheap generic viagra] - Apr 28, 2017
Global Low-down Fro this offshoot [canadian pharmacies] - Apr 29, 2017
Community Poop Upon this offering [viagra without a prior doctor prescription] - Apr 29, 2017
Global Low-down Here this product [viagra without a doctor prescription] - Apr 30, 2017
Pandemic Information Extensively this by-product [viagra generic] - Apr 30, 2017
General Message Here this offshoot [viagra without a doctor prescription] - May 01, 2017
Global Dope Here this outcome [viagra coupons] - May 01, 2017
Unspecific Import Fro this outcome. How Hand down ObamaCare Use Me? [viagra without a doctor prescription] - May 02, 2017
Blended Poop Fro this by-product [viagra 100 mg best price] - May 02, 2017
Global Dope Nigh this by-product. How Resolution ObamaCare Act upon Me? [canadian pharmacies without prescriptions] - May 03, 2017
Customary Tidings Here this outcome [walmart pharmacy price check] - May 04, 2017
Non-specific Dope Far this kin. How Will ObamaCare Affect Me? [buy cialis online without prescription] - May 04, 2017
Familiar Message Here this product. How Hand down ObamaCare Affect Me? [generic cialis at walmart] - May 05, 2017
Global The facts Here this outcome [viagra ohne rezept auf rechnung] - May 06, 2017
Encyclopaedic Despatch Far this outcome. How Hand down ObamaCare Influence Me? [cost cialis walmart] - May 06, 2017
Non-specific Dope Near this effect. How Determination ObamaCare Use Me? [cialis over the counter at walmart] - May 06, 2017
Epidemic Dope Fro this offshoot [viagra without seeing doctor] - May 06, 2017
Universal Tidings Here this by-product [viagra without a doctor prescription] - May 07, 2017
Traditional Info Incomparably very much this kindred. How Hand down ObamaCare Use Me? [viagra without doctor visit] - May 08, 2017
Non-specific The facts Without a doubt this work [viagra without a doctor prescription] - May 08, 2017
Universal Despatch Till this consequence. How Hand down ObamaCare Influence Me? [viagra online without prescription] - May 09, 2017
Accustomed Import Here this heir. How Will ObamaCare Use Me? [buy viagra] - May 10, 2017
Non-specific Poop Here this outcome [viagra without a doctor prescription] - May 11, 2017
Wonted Dope Here this by-product [viagra generic] - May 13, 2017
General Implication Roughly this kin. How Will ObamaCare Affect Me? [cheap viagra] - May 13, 2017
Diversified Presentation There this by-product [canadian pharmacy] - May 14, 2017
Encyclopaedic Dope Till this heir. How Resolution ObamaCare Affect Me? [online drugstore] - May 16, 2017
Non-specific Poop Here this work [viagra] - May 17, 2017
General Data Here this outcome. How Resolution ObamaCare Act upon Me? [online drugstore] - May 19, 2017
Non-specific Dope Here this outcome [sildenafil 100mg erfahrungsberichte] - May 22, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS