Business

QNet: Why Should you Buy the Physio Radiance Skin Care Products

businesswireindia.com
July 7, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

New Delhi, Delhi, India

Highlights of Physio Radiance

Optimal self-regulation, self-regeneration, and self-repair
Hypoallergenic
H-, the ultimate antioxidant
Exclusive Fucoïdan extract
Patented Microencapsulation Technology

Hong-Kong based direct selling company QNet has brought its bestselling international skin care line to India. Developed in France, Physio Radiance is an anti-aging skin care range of products that uses a new cutting edge technology to help the skin self-regulate and regenerate at the cellular level.

The Physio Radiance skin care range consists of a cleanser (Comfort Emulsion Cleanser), toner (Remineralising Toner Lotion), serum (Extreme Anti-Oxidant Serum) and lotion (Radiance Enhancer Day & Night Fluid). All products contain natural plant extracts and are free of parabens, preservatives, and alcohol

According to the company, this breakthrough skin care range protects the skin against premature aging by utilizing the world’s smallest antioxidant—negative hydrogen (H-).

H- is a mineral hydride formulated by a special process to time-release millions of extra electrons known as negative ions into your body. Negatively charged electrons neutralise the positive charge of toxic free radicals in your body. H- is the most concentrated source of electrons ever developed, making it the world’s smallest and most powerful antioxidant.

H- neutralises itself when it comes in contact with air negating its own effectiveness. Therefore, the H- in other regular skin care products can degrade over time. To maintain the long-term effectiveness of H-, a patented technology called microencapsulation is used as a powerful weapon to protect the H-, which is stored in small hydrophobic balls and released when necessary.

All Physio Radiance product packaging uses microencapsulation technology with a specialized pump mechanism that when pressed down, crushes the hydrophobic microencapsulation balls (jojoba wax beads), releasing the H- only seconds before the product is applied to the skin. This allows the H- to provide maximum efficacy.

The Physio Radiance range of products are made responsibly – they are not tested on animals, and are free of animal extracts, making them vegetarian-friendly, according to the company. The product also contains coral calcium, but only from non-live, fossilised coral that has been reduced to calcium. Another key ingredient in this skin care range is natural fucoïdan extract which restores skin firmness.

Summary of benefits

Aids anti-aging – Negative hydrogen ions work as anti-oxidants and energy carriers to stabilize free radicals and boost cell energy that is needed for optimal body function.
Restores firmness – The natural fucoïdan extract protects against infection and free radicals, promotes collagen synthesis, activates fibroblast, and enhances micro-circulation.
Soothes skin – The calcium plays a vital role in restructuring skin to provide intense hydration and a soothing sensation.
Hydrates skin – Aquaxyl enhances skin’s moisture levels and protects the skin from external elements.
Improves skin elasticity – Matrixyl 3000 enhances the synthesis of collagen and elastin.
The Physio Radiance range of products are suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Physio Radiance is exclusively available through QNet in India.

Comments 0
