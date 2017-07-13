Reissue: GoDaddy Announces Nikhil Arora as New Vice President and Managing Director for India

New Delhi, Delhi, India

GoDaddy, the world’s largest cloud platform dedicated to small, independent ventures, today announced the appointment of Nikhil Arora as Vice President and Managing Director for India. Nikhil will lead corporate strategy, business development and customer experience for GoDaddy in India. A cornerstone for GoDaddy’s international growth, India is a key market with one of the world’s largest populations of small to medium businesses (SMBs) going online to grow their ventures.

“India has an estimated 460 million users online and an increasing mobile internet environment, so SMBs are taking their ventures online to attract customers and extend their brands. We are delighted to have Nikhil on board to help SMBs in India grow their businesses online. His passion for solving technology challenges, working with SMBs to develop relevant products in emerging markets, and his proven business experience will help GoDaddy extend its leadership position in India,” said Andrew Low Ah Kee, Executive Vice President of GoDaddy International.

GoDaddy currently is #1 in market share for .IN in India, according to the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI). GoDaddy helps SMBs build and grow their businesses online, offering an easy-to-use and affordable integrated suite of online products and services backed by local 24*7 award winning customer care.

“I have a passion for helping to transform the lives of micro and small businesses by embracing their challenges and creating solutions to help them be successful,” said Nikhil Arora, Vice President and Managing Director, GoDaddy India. “GoDaddy is the hub where businesses come to create a digital presence for their venture and continue to manage their digital presence with ease as their business grows. We believe in partnering with our customers during their business journey as they accelerate their path to success. Together with our partners, we have an opportunity in India to continue to fuel the dreams of small businesses and help them take their ideas to the next level. I look forward to working with the talented GoDaddy teams and supporting our customers in India.”

Prior to joining GoDaddy India, Nikhil led the Asia and India operations for WeWork. Previously, Nikhil served as Vice President and Managing Director of Intuit India, where he led Intuit’s India business strategy, strengthened partnerships and capitalized on social, mobile and global market trends impacting small businesses. Nikhil is highly experienced in corporate strategy, business development, marketing, finance and operations, over a career spanning two decades and five countries. This includes roles at Laureate Education, ADP, Delphi Automotive and CBS Television.

Nikhil earned his Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Thunderbird School of Global Management in Arizona, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration in Accounting and Finance from Hofstra University, New York.