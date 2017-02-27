Reliance Industries Shares Surge 6%. Should You Buy More?

Analysts remain positive on Reliance Industries shares despite the recent upmove.

Reliance Industries shares continued to witness the upward momentum seen in the earlier week, with the stock surging over 6 per cent to Rs. 1,256.80 on Monday. Reliance Industries last week announced that its telecom unit Jio will start charging its customers from April. This led to many brokerages upgrading the stock, spurring a lot of buying activity. Reliance Industries shares have been rangebound and had underperformed the broader indices for a long period of time as investors were concerned about the profitability of Jio in which Reliance Industries has already invested $20 billion. With the announcement of Jio’s Prime membership, analysts believe Reliance Industries will be able to breakeven in its telecom operations much earlier than expected. Domestic brokerage Edelweiss says Jio will be able to breakeven at operating level in the next fiscal itself.

Sameet Chavan, technical analyst at Angel Broking, said that Reliance Industries shares have broken out of the congestion zone after a gap of eight years. This could take the stock even higher in the short term, he added. Mr Chavan has a price target of Rs. 1360 on Reliance Industries shares.

TS Harihar, Chief Executive & Founder of HRBV Client Solutions Private Ltd, says that he expects Reliance Industries’ Jio business to move towards operationally break even in FY18.

“And if Jio operations move towards net profit in 3-4 years, it is great news for Reliance Industries shareholders,” he added.

SV Prasad, chairman of Chime Consulting, said chairman Mukesh Ambani’s monetisation plan for Jio has given a strong momentum to the stock. It surprised the market and many foreign brokerages have upgraded the Reliance Industries shares, he added. Due to under-ownership in the stock, many investors, especially institutional investors, rushed to buy in, he added. But Mr Prasad said that since Reliance Industries is a heavyweight with over Rs. 4 lakh crore in market value, the stock may not see the kind of move it has seen in the past few sessions, he added.

At 10:38 am, shares of Reliance Industries were up 5 per cent at Rs. 1,246 as compared to a flat Nifty50 index.