Sumitomo SHI FW Wins Contract for Recycled Wood Fired CFB Boiler

Espoo, Finland

Sumitomo SHI FW announces that it has been awarded a contract by Mälarenergie AB for design, supply and assembly of a circulating fluidized-bed (CFB) steam generator for Mälarenergie’s heat and power plant, in Västerås, Sweden.

Under the contract Sumitomo SHI FW will deliver the 152 MW thermal CFB unit with auxiliary equipment including assembly and commissioning. The new Block 7 will be built adjacent to the existing plant. Once ready for commercial operation in 2020, the older parts of the power plant will be phased out enabling Mälarenergie’s goal of coal and oil free district heating and electricity production.

Jaakko Riiali, President, Sumitomo SHI FW, Finland said:

“We are very pleased to continue our long relationship with Mälarenergi AB and help them to reach their goal to use only renewable and recycled fuels from 2020.”

Magnus Hemmingsson, CEO Mälarenergi AB said:

”Mälarenergi is now taking the next big step toward sustainability. With Unit 7 in production we will no longer use fossil fuels like oil and coal. Therefore, we look forward to continuing our collaboration with SFW who also built our first bio fired boiler – Unit 5.”