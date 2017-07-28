Tata Capital’s ‘ProAspire’ Encourages Skill Development in India

Hands over power of loan approval to the public

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Tata Capital through its skill development initiative ‘ProAspire’ – has successfully trained and placed over 3,000 underprivileged students across the country. ProAspire, one of Tata Capital’s flagship CSR initiatives around education and employability, aims to contribute to the Government’s Skill India initiative by training the underserved yet potential candidates of society.

With ProAspire, Tata Capital aims to address issues related to a deficiency in skilled labour, poor quality of basic education, limited access to opportunities and qualified manpower, which amongst others are currently plaguing the nation. To answer this, Tata Capital has outlined training modules and identified opportunities in the Banking, Financial services & Insurance (BFSI) sector and other Vocational Sectors to contribute towards enhancing the lives and the economic status of the nation’s underprivileged youth. ProAspire comprises various courses that address a variety of interests, aspirations and encourage local job opportunities in rural, semi-urban and urban areas.

To reach out to the youth and bring in efficiency in execution, the program follows a structured approach which includes: Mobilisation, Selection, Training, Assessment, Placement, and Tracking of youth. This is devised to provide the candidates with the necessary skills and thereby enable a better livelihood for them.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Avijit Bhattacharya, Chief Human Resources Officer, Tata Capital, said, “Quality education and skill development are a prerequisite to a nation’s growth. In India, it is estimated that around a million jobs will be available in the BFSI sector by 2022, which can ably be supported by our country’s equally rich source of human capital. Tata Capital’s objective under this initiative is to prepare the current & future generations of the marginalised societies on various skills in current & upcoming sectors, thereby making them employable and consequently, improving their economic status. ProAspire articulates a vision for India to take advantage of the demographic dividend and aims to hone the skills of over 10,000 individuals, with 40% being women, by the year 2020.”

Upon completion of the BFSI trainings, successful candidates are placed in various roles including Business Development Executives, Front Line Sales Executives, Back Office Executives with reputed Banks, Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and Microfinance Companies across India. Candidates that complete the vocational courses gain opportunities as qualified electricians, mechanics and welders in the manufacturing sector and allied services. The initiative has seen a placement rate of over 65%, with most of the candidates receiving job opportunities in the BFSI, Hospitality and other allied sectors.

