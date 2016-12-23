FLASH NEWS Land dealer booked for false ₹13,860 crore declaration Delhi named India’s most well-read city of 2016 by Amazon World’s first solar road opens in France Karnataka police seize over ₹29 lakh in new currency notes Cab driver arrested for molesting woman passenger in Delhi Japan approves record ₹3 lakh crore defence budget for 2017 Jeje wins best footballer of the year award by AIFF Australian Open 2017’s total prize money to be ₹245 crore Days After 14 Crores Were Seized From His Office, Delhi Lawyer Rohit Tandon Summoned Shivaji memorial: Maharashtra fishermen call off protest ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit

Business


Tata Motors Shareholders vote out Nusli Wadia as director

zeenews.india.com
December 23, 2016

Tata Motors voted for the removal of Independent Director Nusli Wadia from the company who was alleged to have sided with the estranged chairman Cyrus Mistry. Over 71 percent shareholders of as per the results of voting announced on Friday morning.

Wadia was also removed from Tata Steel board with as many as 90.8 percent of the shareholders present and voting at the company’s extraordinary general meeting yesterday voted in favour of the resolution moved by Tata Sons seeking his removal.

Last week, Wadia had filed a Rs 3,000-crore defamation suit against Ratan Tata, Tata Sons and some of its directors. He filed the case in the Bombay High Court following the move by Tata Sons to remove him from the board of the three companies including Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Tata Chemicals.

Wadia had denied allegations by Tata Sons that he was acting in concert with ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry. Besides, he has refuted claims that he was “galvanising” independent directors and mobilising opinion, forcing disruptions and issuing statements” which were contrary to the interest of the companies as “totally baseless and completely unsubstantiated”.

