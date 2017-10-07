TataCLiQ.com to Offer you the Perfect Deals on 10th October with More than 70 percent Off on Electronics

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Launching just in time for Diwali is TataCLiQ.com’s exciting 10/10 Sale. The sale embarks 10th October as the peak day for the perfect deals and rewards. 10/10 sale will give festive shoppers enough time, and more than enough reasons to shop from a great line-up of fashion and electronics products.

The 10/10 Sale is specifically created for shoppers who are looking for one-of-a-kind deals across categories ranging from apparel, footwear, bags, watches, kitchen appliances, gadgets, and luxury labels, on the TataCLiQ.com.

The 10/10 Sale will also feature exciting new deals and launches, flash sales, best price offers and bumper prizes. Shoppers will also receive upto ‘100% Value Back’. Yes, conditions apply, but the more you shop, the more you stand to get BACK. Stand to chance to get shopping vouchers from Big Basket worth Rs 100, Book My Show up to Rs 500, Vistara airlines worth Rs 800, iXigo up to Rs 1,800, CaratLane up to Rs 1,800, Thomas Cook up to 12,000, Urban Ladder up to Rs 25,000, and gifts worth Rs 1,700. The minimum cart value must be Rs 1,000. TataCLiQ.com has tied up with HDFC bank* to provide 15 percent instant discount to Credit and Debit card holders.

10/10: 10th October deals

The sale celebration will peak on the 10th of October, and if you’re wondering what’s in store for you on TataCLiQ.com on 10th October, here is a glimpse:

Oppo, Vivo, Redmi, iPhone, JBL and other smart phone and accessories brands

Upto 30% off on smartphones from loved brands like Oppo and Vivo and upto 50% off on headphones from Croma, Skull Candy, JBL etc. Personal gadgets also have an array of discounts, with tablets, fitness bands and printers at up to 40% off. DSLRs starting at just Rs 19,990 (for all those budding shutterbugs). Power banks starting at Rs 199, Bluetooth speakers at Rs 979 and the best-in-class configurations of laptops starting at Rs 19,990.

Redmi 4A

Consumers with an HDFC debit or credit card can avail a flat INR 500 discount on the 32 GB variant of popular budget smartphone Xiaomi, Redmi 4A.

Panasonic, LG, Samsung, IFB and other appliances brands

Smart TVs starting from as low as INR 17,990. With limited stock deals available on an hourly basis, TataCLiQ.com gives you a chance to own a 58-inch Full HD LED TV at only Rs 49,990.

Air conditioners and washing machines are going at up to 40% off. With free standard installation and an online exclusive 5-year warranty on all Voltas ACs, customers will save upto Rs 21,000 on every purchase.

As a great value add, large appliances including ACs, washing machines, refrigerators and TVs include an additional free 2-year warranty.

If you’re looking for a kitchen upgrade, get mixer-grinders starting at Rs 1,499, air fryers at Rs 999 and convection microwaves available at a never-seen-before price of Rs 6,999; note that stocks are very limited though.

This is not all, don’t miss surprise deals available all day long on October 10 including instant discounts on electronics and lifestyle products for HDFC credit/debit card holders.

Mobiles and Electronics: Flat 15% instant discount. Minimum purchase Rs 10,000. Maximum discount Rs 3,000.

Lifestyle: Flat 15% instant discount. Minimum purchase Rs 2,500. Maximum discount Rs 500.

Tata CLiQ Luxury: Flat 15% instant discount. Minimum purchase Rs 10,000. Maximum discount, Rs 3,000.

So, get CLiQing on TataCLiQ.com, NOW! Because the sale concludes in 16th October.