FLASH NEWS EC declines Dinakaran’s explanation for selection of Sasikala as AIADMK Gen Sec. Says he does not hold any official position in the party Rs 70,000 crore black money detected so far: SC appointed SIT UP Elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadav rubbishes PM Modi’s claim of ISI role in Kanpur train mishap Stalin visits Neduvasal to offer support to protesters: Says DMK is not using the protest for political mileage Demonetisation will positively impact India: World Bank CEO Ramdev summoned by Haryana court over beheading remark Dead lizard found in McDonald’s french fries Team India staff refuses below par salary hike: Reports Deploy women cops to verify burqa-clad voters: BJP to EC Railways starts Roll-on Roll-off service for trucks in Delhi

Business


TCS to challenge against US court’s $940 mn software theft charges

firstpost.com
April 18, 2016

India’s biggest IT outsourcing firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) says it will challenge $940 million in damages imposed by a US court in an intellectual property theft case.

A federal grand jury in the US state of Wisconsin found TCS and its American unit guilty of using data from a US medical software firm without permission, according to Indian media reports.

The Mumbai-based company said in a statement late Saturday that it plans to “defend its position vigorously in appeals to higher courts”.

It also said it “did not misuse or derive any benefit” from documents downloaded from the user-web portal of US-based Epic Systems when developing its own hospital management system.

“As an organization, TCS remains committed to protecting IP (intellectual property) as well as its reputation and financial interests fully,” it said.

The statement did not put a figure on the fine. But the Press Trust of India and other media said TCS and the American unit were ordered to pay $240 million to Epic Systems for using its software without permission and another $700 million in punitive damages.

Epic Systems filed the lawsuit in 2014, accusing TCS of taking its crucial data when it was hired by the company to install healthcare software for a US-based client, according to the Press Trust of India.

The verdict in the US came days before TCS announces its fourth-quarter and financial-year results on Monday.

Comments 5
http://www.oriflame-katalog.ru/index.php?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=485689 [Rusty Husenaj] - Nov 01, 2016
11/2/2016 @ 10:44:39: lorem ipsum covaipost.com http://summerworld-fouhy.info [Loren Brisban] - Nov 02, 2016
Best place to find murder rape is the website in my sig. Check it out! http://www.RNXjAvnzt9.com/RNXjAvnzt9 [Renda Aragus] - Mar 01, 2017
Truly….this is a important web site.| http://www.17zllzUV3U.com/17zllzUV3U [Ty Cumbo] - Mar 01, 2017
Dead indited subject matter, Really enjoyed reading through. http://www.RNXjAvnzt9.com/RNXjAvnzt9 [Lyndsay Leclear] - Mar 04, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS