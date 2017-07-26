Technology Innovation, the Key for Healthcare Delivery Excellence

2nd Icons of Healthcare Summit & Awards, Singapore

The 2nd Icons of Healthcare Summit – a pan Asia forum deliberating the challenges in healthcare delivery & celebrating excellence by BERG Singapore was hosted in Singapore on July 21, amidst the presence of medical professionals, healthcare providers and medtech experts from India, Singapore, Mauritius, Nepal & Oman. Organised by Singapore-headquartered Business Excellence & Research Group Pte Ltd (BERG), the summit witnessed deliberations over some of the key aspects and opportunities for healthcare delivery across Asia.

Focussed on “Connected Health & Disruptive Technology” the Icons of Healthcare 2017 exchanged strategies around remote patient monitoring solutions, data management, personalised solutions, insurance & market entry barriers impacting Innovation.

Leading professionals including Mark Mynhier, Partner PwC, Tirupathi Karthik, CEO Napier Healthcare, Francis Puno, Chairman SE Asia, PCHA, Daryl Arnold, CEO & Founder, Connected Life, Dr. Snehal Patel, CEO & Founder, MyDoc, Dr. Ronald Ling, Co-Founder, Galen Growth Asia, Dr. Zubin Durawalla, Director & Healthcare Lead, PwC SE Asia Consulting, Fredrik Nyberg, CEO, APACMed, Dr. Chong Yoke Sin, Chief, Enterprise Business Group at Starhub and Prof. Joanne Yoong, NUS, shared valuable insights & experiences during their presentations and at the two panel discussions – Managing Population Health – risk & role of innovation & Transforming Care through a consumer driven model.

Commenting on the initiative this year, Vishwesh Iyer, Managing Partner, BERG Singapore said, “The 2nd edition of Icons of Healthcare (www.iconsofhealthcare.com) focussed on bringing together Healthcare Providers, platform providers & understanding linkages to Digital Health, vis-a-vis the challenges of Data, Insurance, role of Telcos & rising Healthcare Costs. Our uniqueness lies in the thought leadership that we provide by collaborating with stakeholders in the medical & healthcare ecosystem for an exchange of ideas and best practices across the countries of South & South-East Asia.”

Following the conference, the 2017 Icons of Healthcare Awards were also presented to bring the professionals & institutions to world stage and celebrate their successes. Divakars Specility Hospital, Bangalore was awarded the Leading Hospital for Women’s Health, followed by Farrer Park Hospital Singapore – Leading Hospital for Cardiovascular Care, Shanti Memorial Hospital, Cuttack – Leading Hospital for Bariatrics, Murli Krishna Pharma, Pune – Leading Healthcare Solutions Provider, Indus Healthcare, Punjab – Leading Tertiary Care Hospital Group.

The Award for Excellence in Medical Tourism was presented to Syed Ahmed, Wide Vision Group Oman; Dr. Dhaval Naik – CIMS Ahmedabad – Excellence in Cardio Thoracic Surgery, Dr. Ashok Arbat – KRIMS Nagpur – Excellence in Pulmonology and Dr. Manish Khaitan – Nobesity Ahmedabad -Excellence in Bariatric Surgery.

Dr. Birendra Kumar Bista from Biratnagar Nepal was felicitated with the Award- Excellence in Neurology, Dr. Chandandeep Sandhu, Mohali- Excellence in Non-Invasive Cardiology, Dr. Sharad Sharma, Mumbai -Excellence in Metabolic Surgery; Dr. Hiren Parikh, Baroda – Excellence in Pulmonology; Ms. Norina Sookmoulla (Mauritius) – Healthcare Woman Icon; Dr. R. Padmakumar, Renai Medicity Kochi- Excellence in Laparoscopy and Dr. H. M. Prasanna, Pristine Hospital, Bangalore – Excellence in Orthopaedic Surgery.

Icons of Healthcare 2017 was backed by PwC Consulting as Knowledge Partner, PCHA & TiE as Industry Partner, Napier Healthcare as the Supporting Partner & Jet Airways as the Travel Partner.

About BERG Singapore

BERG is committed to nurturing and promoting business excellence across diverse sectors. In this quest, BERG has gone on to establish thought leadership platforms over the past few years since its inception that includes Real Estate, Skills Development, Entrepreneurship and Startup Ecosystems. (www.bizexcellence.com.sg)

The manifestation of the various initiatives have been in the form of summits, conferences, business networking and though leadership forums. Combined with a sustained communication process in the international media and through in-house knowledge initiatives like the AsiaBizToday, the effort is to have an ongoing dialogue in these areas and be a catalyst to find practical solutions.