Delta Electronics, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions organized the 4th Delta Advanced Automation Design Contest at Delta’s Wujiang Plant in China, from July 24-26. The contest which is participated by students from various countries aims to build awareness in automation, to learn new automation trends and to enhance system integration skill among the students.

The 4th Delta Advanced Automation Design Contest adopts the concept of advanced industrial automation development from “Industry 4.0” and “Made in China 2025”. Under the theme of “Seeking Smart Manufacturing Talents”, the competition included three major categories: “smart machines”, “smart robot”, and “smart manufacturing”. This year, the 74 teams from China, Taiwan, Thailand and India who were shortlisted for the final contest making this competition an international event. Aside from the Special Awards, the First Prize, Second Prize, Third Prize and Editor’s Awards were also presented among the other 72 teams at the award ceremony on July 26.

Many creative and outstanding ideas were brought up by contestants during the contest. Three teams from India representing Lovely Professional University, The NorthCap University and Vellore Institute of Technology, participated in the contest for the first time and presented their design and projects to the judges. All three teams walked away with the appreciation and prizes.

LPU University, Punjab (India) – PICASO Team (First Prize):

PICASO 4.0: The PICASO 4.0 is a Vertical Laser Engraving Automated Solution that integrates Delta’s CNC controller and a multi-axis motion control robot. The solution allows the equipment to move horizontally, and can directly perform laser engraving on various materials including brick walls, concrete, glass, timber, and more. As an utterly innovative solution that does not constraint by horizontal workspace, it can also opt for a variety of tools for painting and cutting.

The NorthCap University, Gurugram (India) – TVN Team (Second Prize):

Self-Checkout System in Retail: It is an integrated system consisting of an Android application, a bulk scanning/sealing station with a custom PC-based UI and a boom barrier, all controlled by a local server so as to facilitate faster checkout, reduce waiting time and avoid shoplifting from the retail stores.

Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore (India) – Futurtronics Team (Second Prize):

Mobile Bin Picking Robot: So far, bin picking robots are stationary. In order to extend the workspace of the robot and to make bin picking available for industries, this project implemented bin picking using an autonomous mobile robot. This concept is motivated by industrial applications. The robot grasps the desired object, and then places it in a basket with itself. It then transports to a processing station where the object is to be placed. After the object is unloaded, the robot moves back to the initial point for further picking.

Addressing at the award ceremony, Mr. Yancey Hai, chairman, Delta Electronics, Inc., said, “The manufacturing industry worldwide is going through a major transformation toward smart manufacturing. Delta, focusing on caring for “Environmental Protection, Energy-saving, and Our Green Earth”, values the development of advanced education and conducts various academia-industrial cooperation projects. The Delta Advanced Automation Design Contest is one of the most important projects, and we have successfully discovered many talents with innovation and creation through this contest.”

Mr. Andy Liu, general manager of Delta Industrial Automation Business Group, pointed out at the opening speech, “Smart manufacturing is the future of manufacturing industry. To achieve this goal, we need more talent, and that is why Delta, as a world-class industrial automation brand, keeps working on academia-industrial cooperation to cultivate and find more talent. We provide great opportunities like Delta Advanced Automation Design Contest to encourage more students devoting to this field, experience the industrial environment and prepare for their future career in this field.”

As a world-class Industrial Automation brand, Delta has been working on enhancing industrial technology while sharing experience and techniques to talents through academia-industrial cooperation. Since 2008, Delta has launched academia-industrial cooperation project with dozens of colleges and universities in Taiwan and China, including donating automation products, build up “Delta Laboratory”, and more. Delta also plans to extent this project to other Asian countries such as Thailand and India, hoping to cultivate and find more talents for the “Automation for a Changing World.”

