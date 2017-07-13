Three More Sewerage Treatment Plants Added to Bengaluru this Year with JICA Support

Public health and environment to promote better life and prosperity

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India

2nd from left: Mr. K.J. George, Minister for Bengaluru Development and Town Planning; Mr. Takayuki Kitagawa, Consul General, Consulate-General of Japan in Bengaluru; Mr. Takoyoshi Tange, Senior Representative, JICA India Office; Mr. Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister of Karnataka, and (2nd from right) Mr. Tushar Girinath, Chairman Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage

The inauguration ceremony of 3 newly constructed Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) was held for Raja Canal STP, Nagasandra STP and Chikkabanavara STP, whose total treatment capacity is 65 Million Liters per Day (MLD). The 3 STPs are expected to treat the sewerage generated by around 5 lakhs people in Bengaluru, and the total capacity of JICA-funded STPs will sum up to treating 3.5 million people’s sewerage, which consists more than one third of the total population in Bengaluru.

The ceremony was inaugurated by Mr. Siddaramaiah, Hon’ble Chief Minister and attended by dignitaries, including Mr. K.J. George, Hon’ble Minister for Bangalore Development, Town Planning, Government of Karnakata; Mr. Tushar Girinath, Chairman Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB); Mr. Takayuki Kitagawa, Consul General, Consulate-General of Japan in Bengaluru, and Mr. Takayoshi Tange, Senior Representative, JICA India Office, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Takayoshi Tange, Senior Representative, JICA India Office said, “JICA assistance is aimed at comprehensive development of water supply and sewerage infrastructure so as to meet the ever increasing needs of citizens of Bengaluru. JICA assistance contributes to improving the quality of life by improving the standards and quality of water and sanitation services including effectiveness and efficiency along with focusing on institutional development of BWSSB. The completion of the construction of the STPs is the starting point, and stable service delivery with good operation and maintenance to realize better quality of life are keys to success of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Project (Phase II-2). There are furthermore STPs in construction under the overall Project, which JICA expects that the related authorities would give full support so that BWSSB could smoothly complete them with great quality. JICA renders its continuous support and engagement for betterment of water and sanitation services in Bengaluru through its various schemes including ODA Loans, Technical Assistance, Citizen Partnership and Public-Private Partnership Programs, etc.”

The loan provided by JICA for the Project is 28,358 million Japanese Yen (approximately Rs. 1,700 Crores). The cumulative loan commitment for water supply and sewerage projects in Bengaluru is for about twenty years, amounting to 98,807 million Japanese Yen (approximately Rs. 6,000 Crores). The Project has total commissioning of 10 STPs, out of which 4 has been inaugurated and the remaining 6 are expected to be inaugurated soon. These projects are being implemented by BWSSB, Government of Karnataka. Phase II-2 Project assists rehabilitation of sewer network, reduction of Non-Revenue Water (NRW), installation of Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) system which enables remote control and monitoring of the facilities, and consulting services to the Project as well as to BWSSB.

It is noteworthy that components such as a slum development, raising awareness of the residents, along with installation of water distribution and sewerage infrastructure, and together with a focus on women’s participation are supported by JICA for comprehensive measures for sustainable water sector development.

JICA feels honored in contributing towards inclusive and dynamic development of Bengaluru through its various projects. JICA has extended a cumulative total of 246,736 million Japanese Yen through ODA loans since 1988, for comprehensive development efforts in Karnataka, including the Bangalore Metro, power distribution projects, forestry projects, agriculture projects, and the present water and sanitation projects in Bengaluru. In addition, JICA has been actively supporting several Japanese private companies to come to Bengaluru so as to address development challenges, such as reduction of NRW and Japan’s know-how, and expertise are to be introduced and shared.

About JICA

Established, by a specific law, as an incorporated administrative institution under the Government of Japan, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) aims to contribute to the promotion of international cooperation, as a sole Japanese governmental agency in charge of ODA implementation. JICA is the world’s largest bilateral donor agency. JICA works as a bridge between Japan and emerging countries, and provides assistance in forms of loan, grant and technical cooperation so that the emerging countries can strengthen their capabilities.