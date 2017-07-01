01 Jul 2017, Edition - 718, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • GST implemented 17 years after being proposed
  • India beat Windies by 93 runs to take 2-0 series lead
  • Government launches the Goods and Services Tax
  • Islamic State withdraws from Syria’s Aleppo
  • Won’t pursue Air India bid if not profitable: IndiGo Prez
  • Jio launches world’s longest 100Gbps underwater cable system
  • Ambulance driver held for smuggling liquor in Maharashtra
  • China sentences 13 drug dealers to death in public hearing
  • Doctor opens fire at New York hospital, kills 1 and wounds 6
  • US to allow companies to file secretly for IPOs
Business

Toshiba Memory Corporation Develops World’s First QLC 3D Flash Memory

businesswireindia.com
July 1, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

TOKYO, Japan

Toshiba Memory Corporation, the world leader in memory solutions, announced development of the world’s first[1] BiCS FLASH™ three-dimensional (3D) flash memory[2] with a stacked cell structure. The newest BiCS FLASH™ device is the first to deliver 4-bit-per-cell (quadruple-level cell, QLC) technology, advancing capacity beyond that of triple-level cell (TLC) devices and pushing the boundaries of flash memory technology.

Multi-bit cell flash memories store data by managing the number of electrons in each individual memory cell. Achieving QLC technology posed a series of technical challenges, as increasing the number of bit-per-cell by one within same electron count requires twice the accuracy of TLC technology. Toshiba Memory has drawn on its advanced circuit design capabilities and industry-leading 64-layer 3D flash memory process technology to create the QLC 3D flash memory.

The prototype features the world’s largest die capacity[3] (768 gigabits/96 gigabytes) with 64-layer 3D flash memory process. Shipment of prototypes to SSD and SSD controller vendors for evaluation and development purposes started in early June.

The QLC 3D flash memory also enables a 1.5-terabyte (TB) device with a 16-die stacked architecture in a single package – the industry’s largest capacity[4]. Samples of this groundbreaking device will be showcased at the 2017 Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara, California, United States, from August 7-10.

Toshiba Memory already mass produces 64-layer 256-gigabit (32-gigabytes) devices, and as it expands mass production it will continue to demonstrate industry leadership by advancing technology development. Focused on meeting growing demand for high density, smaller chip size flash memory solutions, the new QLC device targets such applications as enterprise SSD, consumer SSD and memory cards.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

It’s clash of united clans versus divided antlers
May 05, 2017

Dholes appear most extreme of the canid given their unique morphological and behavioural traits, such as including specialised teeth for hypercarnivory.......

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for Cervical problems – II
May 05, 2017

In the previous article, we had introduced the Gandhari Nadi, its role in balancing the body and how cervical is a symptom of congestion in the Gandhari... ...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Your Blood Group May Play Crucial Role Predicting Heart Attack Risk
May 05, 2017

A heart attack is the permanent damage or death of the heart muscles due to lack of supply of oxygen-rich blood. Due to the sudden blockage of blood supply in the artery,......

Read More