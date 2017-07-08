Trishneet Arora in GQ’s The 50 Most Influential Young Indians list

New Delhi, Delhi, India

Gentlemen’s Quarterly (GQ), an international monthly men’s magazine based in New York, recently declared GQ’s The 50 Most Influential Young Indians. The GQ list comprised of men from all walks of life including film actors, singers, YouTube stars, businessmen, filmmakers and many more, all below the age of 40.

At 23, a youth from urban India would be expected to be in the final year of his professional degree course and vying for campus placements. But Trishneet Arora has much bigger dreams. A school dropout, Arora is now a cyber security expert, an author and the Founder and CEO of TAC Security—a Cyber-Security company.

His venture already works for clients such as Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Gujarat Police, Punjab Police, International Tractors (Sonalika), AMUL, Avon Cycles and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) among others. TAC Security last year closed its pre-Series “A” funding from India’s prominent stock market investor Vijay Kedia and recently IBM’s Former Vice President William May has joined TAC Security’s board.

The list released by the renowned GQ magazine also includes pioneers in their respective field of work with names such as Aakash Ambani, Ranveer Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Ritesh Agrawal of Oyo Rooms, Vijay Shekhar Sharma of Paytm, PV Sindhi Facebook’s India & Asia Managing Director, Umang Bedi, Actor Rajkumar Rao amongst others.