08 Jul 2017, Edition - 725, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Don’t want Centre’s interference in West Bengal, says Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
  • FIR filed against BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje and Nalin Kumar Kateel for leading protests in Dakshin Kannada after an RSS worrker’s death
  • Congress is all set to unveil its Dalit outreach program keeping Mission 2019 in Bengaluru
  • On the 1st day of G-20 Summit in Hamburg, I had the opportunity to share my thoughts with fellow world leaders on several global issues: PM
  • 6 people thrashed by a mob in Delhi’s Baba Haridas Nagar for carrying buffalo calves, vehicles vandalized. FIR registered against attackers
  • Mumbai chef killed by waiter over delay in preparing food
  • Kohli surpasses Tendulkar to record most ODI tons in chases
  • Think I should turn veg like my friend Modi: Israel PM
  • Vehicle in Amit Shah’s convoy hits cow in Odisha
  • Cristiano Ronaldo earns ₹2.6 cr per Instagram post: Report
Business

Trishneet Arora in GQ’s The 50 Most Influential Young Indians list

businesswireindia.com
July 8, 2017

New Delhi, Delhi, India

Gentlemen’s Quarterly (GQ), an international monthly men’s magazine based in New York, recently declared GQ’s The 50 Most Influential Young Indians. The GQ list comprised of men from all walks of life including film actors, singers, YouTube stars, businessmen, filmmakers and many more, all below the age of 40.

At 23, a youth from urban India would be expected to be in the final year of his professional degree course and vying for campus placements. But Trishneet Arora has much bigger dreams. A school dropout, Arora is now a cyber security expert, an author and the Founder and CEO of TAC Security—a Cyber-Security company.

His venture already works for clients such as Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Gujarat Police, Punjab Police, International Tractors (Sonalika), AMUL, Avon Cycles and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) among others. TAC Security last year closed its pre-Series “A” funding from India’s prominent stock market investor Vijay Kedia and recently IBM’s Former Vice President William May has joined TAC Security’s board.

The list released by the renowned GQ magazine also includes pioneers in their respective field of work with names such as Aakash Ambani, Ranveer Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Ritesh Agrawal of Oyo Rooms, Vijay Shekhar Sharma of Paytm, PV Sindhi Facebook’s India & Asia Managing Director, Umang Bedi, Actor Rajkumar Rao amongst others.

ALSO READ

Comments 1
HOW I GOT A LOAN BY BRYAN ROLAND I’m Bryan Roland by name, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful because there are scam everywhere, Few months ago I was financially strained, and due to my desperation I was scammed by several online lenders. I had almost lost hope until a friend of mine referred me to a very reliable lender called Mr Roy Smith ( A God fearing man) who lend me a loan of $145,000 under 72 working hours without any stress. I explain to the company by mail and all they told me was to cry no more because i will get my loan from this company and also i have made the right choice of contacting them i filled the loan application form and proceeded with all that was requested of me and to my shock I was given the loan, If you are in need of any kind of loan just contact him now via: barclaysloanservice247@yahoo.com, I‘m using this medium to alert all loan seekers because of the hell I passed through in the hands of those fraudulent lenders. Thanks you Barclays Loan service for your help. [Najeeb Ali] - Jul 08, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Media concretising placebo effect
May 05, 2017

The placebo effect of the visuals of the products advertised through mass media is so high that people are ready to spend lavishly. The media provides ample... ...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for Cervical problems – II
May 05, 2017

In the previous article, we had introduced the Gandhari Nadi, its role in balancing the body and how cervical is a symptom of congestion in the Gandhari... ...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

How Many Calories Does Your Favourite Drink Have?
May 05, 2017

However much we love weekends, they do come with one drawback - they are a dampener on our diet plans. All that weekday control melts into weekend revelry.......

Read More