UDAN scheme: PM Modi flags off Delhi-Shimla flight; Here’s how it will boost tourism, economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off much awaited regional connectivity scheme UDAN – Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik – saying dreams of middle class will take flight with this. The three inaugural flights were launched in the sectors of Shimla-Delhi, Kadapa-Hyderabad and Nanded-Hyderabad.

Air India on Tuesday had opened bookings for the first launch flight from Shimla to Delhi with all inclusive fares starting at Rs 2,036. The routes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCE) are spread out across all corners of the country.

New carriers which have won bids to operate flights on these routes can partner with other airlines to offer connecting flight

Airfare for a 1 hour journey of appx. 500 km on a fixed wing aircraft or for 30 minute journey on a helicopter would be capped at Rs. 2,500. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 26, 2017

Happening now – PM Modi flags off first UDAN flight under Regional Connectivity Scheme, on Shimla-Delhi sector. https://t.co/vbG9VFN31Q — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 27, 2017

Here’s all you need to know about UDAN

UDAN is an innovative scheme to develop the regional aviation market and increase regional connectivity. The scheme would be in operation for a period of 10 years.

Under the scheme, nearly 50 per cent of the seats on every flight will cost Rs 2,500 per seat. This will be applicable for flights where the distance is less than 500 km and duration is one-hour.

Under UDAN, five airlines will operate flight services on 128 routes that will connect 70 airports across the country. The operators will include SpiceJet, Air Odisha, Air India subsidiary Airline Allied Services, Air Deccan, and Turbo Megha.

The scheme was envisaged on June 15, 2016 to provide connectivity to un-served and under-served airports of the country through revival of existing air-strips and airports.

This first-of-its-kind scheme will create affordable yet economically viable and profitable flights on regional routes so that flying becomes affordable to the common man even in small towns.

It is a market-based mechanism in which airlines bid for seat subsidies. The selected airline operator would have to provide a minimum of 9 and a maximum of 40 seats – subsidized rates – on the UDAN Flights for operations through fixed wing aircraft and a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 13 Seats on the Flights for operations through helicopters.

The UDAN is likely to a give a major fillip to tourism and employment generation in the hinterland. Through introduction of helicopters and small aircraft, it is also likely to significantly reduce travel timings in remote and hilly regions, as well as islands and other areas of the country.

Here’s why it is a game-changer

Tourism

Tourism is one area which has not been given the due attention. Agra and Jaipur witness thousands of foreign tourists every year. However, there is no direct air link between the two cities, making it inconvenient for tourists who have to come back to Delhi to visit Agra.

The situation is similar at other tourist places, if not worse. Despite having an airport, there is hardly any flight landing in Shimla.

Some of the tourist destinations which will now be connected under UDAN scheme include Agra, Shimla, Puducherry, Jaisalmer, Porbandar, Diu, Gwalior, Kullu, Pantnagar, Shillong and Mysore.

Economy

UDAN scheme is expected to create thousands of new jobs in the interiors of the country. Aviation has a multiplier effect on the economy. There will be requirement of security personnel and ground staff for the upkeep of the airports.

Besides helping the middle-class fly for cheaper prices, UDAN will also make it easier for business people to make it to the tier-2 cities. This will give a huge fillip to investments in India’s hinterlands.

New carriers which have won bids to operate flights on these routes can partner with other airlines to offer connecting flights.

Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Thursday tweeted, “UDAN network will cover the whole country, giving a major economic boost to hinterland areas.”

“This will have a positive effect on the economy, in terms of employment and investment,” Raju added.

Connectivity

With the help of UDAN, the local connectivity is set to get a major boost. Besides helping people connect with friends and families, the new scheme will also be helpful in getting skilled workforce to smaller towns as they will able to cut short on their travel time and fly back to their home cities after work.