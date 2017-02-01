FLASH NEWS 15% surcharge on incomes above Rs 1 crore to continue: Arun Jaitley Surcharge of 10% for those whose annual income is Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore: Arun Jaitley Reduce existing rate of taxation for individual assessees b/w 2.5 lakh and 5 lakh to 5% instead of the current 10%: Arun Jaitley Political parties will be entitled to receive donations by cheque or digital mode: Arun Jaitley No transactions over Rs 3 lakh to be allowed in cash: Arun Jaitley Propose to limit cash exp for revenue and capital exp to Rs 10,000: Arun Jaitley Basic customs duty on LNG to be reduced from 5% to 2.5%: Arun Jaitley Tax rate for companies with an annual turnover up to 50 crores to be reduced to 25%, to strengthen MSME sector: Arun Jaitley 24 lakh people show income above Rs 10 lakh. 1.7 crore people file returns out of 4.2 crore salaried people : Jaitley We will end the year with a higher growth rate of 17% for second year in a row: Arun Jaitley

Business


Union Budget 2017 Income Tax highlights: FM Arun Jaitley lowers income tax for common man, but burdens high-earners

ibtimes.co.in
February 1, 2017

A big portion of the salaried class has reason to rejoice, as income tax rate is reduced in the Rs 2.5-5 lakh income slab.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday put forth some reforms in personal tax that are expected to bring some cheer to the common man and the salaried class. Jaitley said expectations of such tax breaks had been high ever since demonetisation took place, and the Central government had been mindful of it.

1. The income tax rate for the slab of Rs 2.5-5 lakh has been reduced from 10 percent to 5 percent.
2. The move — ostensibly made to not only give the honest taxpayer a financial break but also bring more people into the taxpayers’ fold — effectively means people who declare earnings in this slab either don’t have to pay tax at all or see their tax liability reduced by 50 percent.
3. The income tax rates for income slabs of Rs 5-10 lakh and Rs 10 lakh are not changed. They remain 20 percent and 30 percent, respectively.
4. However, Jaitley also levied a surcharge of 10 percent on those who declare income between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore.
5. Jaitley also maintained the 15 percent tax surcharge on people who declare income of more than Rs 1 crore.
6. The finance minister said that while the tax foregone in the lower slab would amount to Rs 15,500 crore, the tax gained from the new surcharge in the higher slab would come to Rs 2,700 crore.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS