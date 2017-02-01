Union Budget 2017 Income Tax highlights: FM Arun Jaitley lowers income tax for common man, but burdens high-earners

A big portion of the salaried class has reason to rejoice, as income tax rate is reduced in the Rs 2.5-5 lakh income slab.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday put forth some reforms in personal tax that are expected to bring some cheer to the common man and the salaried class. Jaitley said expectations of such tax breaks had been high ever since demonetisation took place, and the Central government had been mindful of it.

1. The income tax rate for the slab of Rs 2.5-5 lakh has been reduced from 10 percent to 5 percent.

2. The move — ostensibly made to not only give the honest taxpayer a financial break but also bring more people into the taxpayers’ fold — effectively means people who declare earnings in this slab either don’t have to pay tax at all or see their tax liability reduced by 50 percent.

3. The income tax rates for income slabs of Rs 5-10 lakh and Rs 10 lakh are not changed. They remain 20 percent and 30 percent, respectively.

4. However, Jaitley also levied a surcharge of 10 percent on those who declare income between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore.

5. Jaitley also maintained the 15 percent tax surcharge on people who declare income of more than Rs 1 crore.

6. The finance minister said that while the tax foregone in the lower slab would amount to Rs 15,500 crore, the tax gained from the new surcharge in the higher slab would come to Rs 2,700 crore.