Vaatsaalyaa Charitable Trust for Education will Launch Design Students in Asian Designer Week through DsyN BlooM Contest Season Two Fashion Awards Ceremony, fashion students get direct entry from classroom to Fashion Week

Vaatsaalyaa Charitable Trust for Education organized the Award Ceremony for DsyN BlooM contest in association with Asian Designer Week.

This contest was organized in Delhi and NCR with the objective to find the hidden talent from different fashion institutes and launch as direct entry to Asian Designer Week 2017, through Vaatsaalyaa Charitable Trust for Education and award ceremony conducted at Lokayata – Mulk Raj Anand Centre, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi.

In the jury- famous fashion photographer – Rohit Suri, Designer – Rohini Gugnani & Zoom Delhi Editor – Krishan Tiwari awarded the round one participants who will be going to round two and if they win round two also they will be getting a chance to showcase their collection in Asian Designer Week November 2017.

International College of Fashion, Janki Devi Vocational Centre, New Delhi YMCA, Design Zone, Vidya Institute – Meerut, Magnum School of Fashion Studies & JD Institute of Fashion Technology students have taken part in DsyN BlooM contest.

The Jury announced the result of International College of Fashion, they decided the round one winners of Dsyn Bloom contest as Komal Arora – first prize as Singer sewing machine, Prithvi – second prize as SAGA three-D headgear & for third prize there was a tie between Aakash Bharti & Rohan Phogat got Vaatsaalyaa educational hamper. The coordinator of fashion department of ICF- Prof. Gulbash Duggal was also present with the students.

From International Polytechnic for Women, South Extension – Sonam Ghale got the First prize and Gurpreet got the Creative Design Entry Award in professional Categorie.

On the occasion, Jury member and Designer Rohini Gugnani said, “It’s very easy to design some time but difficult to process, designing garments are not just to create sketches, you have to follow the entire process to achieve the right shape of the garment & at the same time you have to see all the technical aspects also.”

Editor Zoom Delhi – Krishan Tiwari suggested students to become fashion stylist & get famous by giving style to celebrities.

Chairman, Vaatsaalyaa Charitable Trust for Education – Kappil Kishor said, “After the first season of Dsyn Bloom contest I am more excited to launch five students in season two. The aim of this contest is to promote young and hidden talented design students & freelance designers those who are technically qualified in the field of Fashion. The kind of enthusiasm I have seen in the contest in season two was really wonderful.”

On this occasion Trustee of Vaatsaalyaa Group – Shivangi Kishor said, “it’s just the starting for students, in round two of the jury they need to put more efforts.”

Asian Designer Week which is scheduled to take place next month is Asia’s youngest fashion week in which all South Asian countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka & Bhutan designers are taking part. Each season of ADW introduces new talent and places young Indian designers firmly on the global fashion stage.

Singer, Oriflame, Casaa-De-Ouro, HP Singh Agencies, IDOAG & VLCC Institute is supporting the Dsyn Bloom contest.