Wipro Limited Announces Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2017 under IFRS

East Brunswick, New Jersey, United States & Bangalore, Karnataka, India

IT Services Segment Dollar Revenue was above the upper end of the guidance range

Board of Directors approved a buyback proposal of Rs 110,000 million

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) today announced financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for its quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Highlights of the Results

Gross Revenues of Wipro Limited were Rs 136.3 billion ($2.1 billion1), an increase of 0.2% YoY.

IT Services Segment Revenues in dollar terms were $1,971.7 million, a sequential increase of 0.9% (Non-GAAP constant currency increase of 0.3% sequentially) and 2.1% YoY (Non-GAAP constant currency increase of 3.4% YoY).

IT Services Segment Profits2 were Rs 21.9 billion ($339 million1), a decrease of 5.8% YoY.

IT Services Margins for the quarter was 16.8%.

Net Income3 for the quarter was Rs 20.8 billion ($321 million1), an increase of 1.2% YoY.

Board approves Buyback proposal of Rs 110,000 million ($1.7 billion1) at a buyback price of Rs 320 ($4.951).

Performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2017

“We delivered revenues above the upper end of the guidance range. Our focus on Digital combined with our investments in client mining have resulted in strong growth in Top accounts.” said Abidali Z. Neemuchwala, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board. “The brand refresh is reflective of the transformation we are driving at Wipro and how we are helping our customers in their digital journeys.”

“The impact on operating margins by rupee appreciation and salary increases was partially offset by strong business efficiencies. We continue to sustain robust cash generation.” said Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer. “The announcement to buyback equity shares is part of our philosophy to deliver efficient returns to shareholders.”

Outlook for the Quarter ending September 30, 2017

We expect Revenues from our IT Services business to be in the range of $1,962 million to $2,001 million*.

* Guidance is based on the following exchange rates: GBP/USD at 1.29, Euro/USD at 1.11, AUD/USD at 0.75, USD/INR at 64.46 and USD/CAD at 1.33.

Capital Allocation

The Board of Directors approved a buyback proposal, subject to the approval of shareholders through postal ballot, for purchase by the company of up to 343.75 million equity shares of Rs 2 each (representing 7.06% of total equity capital) from the shareholders of the company on a proportionate basis by way of a tender offer. The buyback price will be Rs 320 ($4.95)1 per equity share payable in cash for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 110,000 million ($1.7 billion)1 in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Buy Back of Securities) Regulations, 1998 (Buyback Regulations). Additional information regarding the terms and conditions of the buyback will be disclosed in due course in accordance with Buyback Regulations.

Further to the announcement on April 25, 2017, the Company, during the quarter ended June 30, 2017, allotted Bonus equity shares of Rs 2/- each in the ratio of 1:1 (one bonus share for every one share held) to the shareholders of the Company who were on the Register of Members of the Company as on June 14, 2017, which was the Record Date fixed by the Board of the Directors of the Company for this purpose.

IT Services

Wipro continues its momentum in winning large deals globally as described below:

Wipro has won a multi-year engagement with a large utility company in the United States to deliver data center, disaster recovery, service desk and end user services. This program will drive greater automation and improve services to end customers through the use of analytics and the Wipro HOLMES Artificial Intelligence PlatformTM.

Wipro has won a multi-year contract from a Europe-headquartered oil and gas major to transform their IT infrastructure and security platform. Wipro will support the client in the design and development of a business-aligned IT backbone that will form the foundation of their digitization strategy.

Wipro has won a multi-year digital transformation deal to automate and digitize the ‘Order to Entitlement’ operations for a global technology company, headquartered in North America. Leveraging proprietary technology such as the Wipro HOLMES Artificial Intelligence PlatformTM, Data Discovery Platform for analytics and Wipro BASE)))TM, Wipro will implement process digitization, drive process efficiencies and improve customer experience for the client.

Wipro has won a five-year engagement with a global pharmaceutical major to provide service desk and end-user computing services, across locations. The project, which will leverage Wipro HOLMES Artificial Intelligence PlatformTM and includes a unique hyper-personalization initiative, will improve productivity and significantly enhance user experience at the client organization.

A large North American insurer has awarded an IT infrastructure contract to Wipro. Wipro will provide data center services and Enterprise Command Center services that will manage a wide range of IT operations for the client.

Wipro has won a multi-year managed services engagement with a key IT delivery arm of the Government of India (GoI). The program will enable GoI to effectively regulate and monitor e-governance transactions and the implementation of central government sponsored schemes at the grass-roots level.

A large state in South India has chosen Wipro to implement IT network infrastructure across 30 districts in the state, as part of the “State Wide Area Network 2.0’ project.

A leading telecom major, as part of their managed services engagement renewal, has chosen Wipro for transforming their operations, which includes process simplification and robotic process automation. The program will improve the telecom company’s agility to launch new services, and will help them provide an enhanced customer experience in addition to facilitating process and cost optimization.

Digital highlights

Wipro will help an American IT company develop enterprise-grade distributed ledger blockchain solutions. As part of this engagement, Wipro will build an Ethereum-based test bed for scalability and performance testing, and a user interface for smart contracts applications.

Wipro has been selected by a global logistics company to set up a joint innovation center that will reimagine the customer’s digital journey. We will start the innovation journey by introducing next generation mobility solutions that the client’s associates and freight drivers will use for pickups and deliveries. Over the next couple of years, we will work through and bring to fruition a number of process transformation ideas.

The Latin American entity of one of the largest U.S. Banks has chosen Wipro as their strategic partner to significantly change how it delivers new products and services and integrates with its partner eco-system at a greater speed. Wipro will set up and run an API and Microservices factory as part of their digital transformation journey. Wipro will set up multiple agile teams, bring in two-speed delivery model and complete the work in an output-based model for the bank.

Clix Capital Services Pvt. Ltd. has selected Wipro as the primary technology partner to help design, build and maintain their digital channels and digital infrastructure that will connect to underlying transaction systems and provide infrastructure on a cloud model. This engagement is for a term of 5 years.

A few of the notable wins in Cloud Applications leveraging our Appirio cloud services are as follows:

A diversified financial services company has chosen Wipro to implement its new cloud-based sales and service transformation program. This follows the successful completion of a comprehensive strategy assessment by Appirio.

A global storage firm has selected Wipro to deploy their Quote-to-Cash, Field Service and Service Management processes.

A global pharmaceutical organization has selected Wipro to transform their “Quote-to-Cash” processes.

Wipro has been chosen as a partner to digitize the go-to-market processes of a marquee sales consulting firm.

One of the world’s leading biotherapeutics organizations has selected Wipro to reimagine their worker experience processes.

Delivery Excellence

Backed by a proven track record in enabling banking technology in India, Wipro enabled the successful roll-out of PayTM Payment Bank’s digital banking operations in May 2017.

“Wipro was selected from a strategic partner perspective and what we saw in Wipro was the ability to grab hold of what we were trying to transform. The solution was an end-to-end integrated service across all service towers being IT, Finance and Customer Service. That was critical for us to drive the globalization and the productivity that we felt we could accomplish by bring these groups together.” said Tim Wightman, Vice President – Application & Technology Services, Levi Strauss & Co.

“Wipro is a trusted partner and a safe pair of hands who have supported Nisa’s business over a decade with its Oracle Retail Solutions” said Peter Walker, Head of Business Systems, Nisa Retail. “The Wipro relationship has allowed us to remain reactive and meet any industry challenges that have been thrown at us, the close working relationship to our business has been very beneficial to us and ensured that when new opportunities arise we can deliver solutions in a timely manner.”

Awards and accolades

Wipro has been named an IDC Health Insights HealthTech Rankings Enterprise 25 Company. The rankings categorize and evaluate global providers of information technology to healthcare payers and providers.

IDC named Wipro as a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Transformation Consulting and Systems Integration Service Providers 2017 Vendor Assessment (doc #US41523517, June 2017). The report recommended end users to consider Wipro when looking for Artificial intelligence–enabled automation and human-centric design approach for digital transformation in their businesses.

Wipro was recognized as a “Leader” in the first ever Everest Group PEAK Matrix™ assessment on IT Infrastructure automation. Everest Group said that Wipro enjoys an early mover advantage in the overall services automation space with its HOLMES platform. Wipro’s strong experience in the workplace and cloud services space has helped build a credible automation suite targeting these service areas.

Wipro was named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Finance and Accounting BPO Services 2017 Vendor Assessment (doc #US41237717, June 2017). The IDC MarketScape said that Wipro is perceived as very competent in its industry, technical, and functional capabilities, with industry-specific breadth and depth of F&A business process services.

IT Products

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 was Rs 6.3 billion ($98 million1), an increase of 7% YoY.

Please refer to the tables at the end for reconciliation between IFRS IT Services Revenue and IT Services Revenue on a non-GAAP constant currency basis

About Non-GAAP financial measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. Such non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that are adjusted to exclude or include amounts that are excluded or included, as the case may be, from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.

The table at the end of the release provides IT Services Revenue on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating IT Services Revenue from the current reporting period into U.S. dollars based on the currency conversion rate in effect for the prior reporting period. We refer to growth rates in constant currency so that business results may be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition to this non-GAAP measure, the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure should be carefully evaluated.