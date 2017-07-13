13 Jul 2017, Edition - 730, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Snapdeal asks Flipkart at least $900 mn for buyout deal
  • Maharashtra announces free insurance scheme for legislators
  • Sasikala paid ₹2cr bribe for special jail facilities: Report
  • Putin wanted Hillary Clinton to win presidency: Trump
  • Ex-Brazil Prez sentenced to 9 years in jail over corruption
  • Death toll in Assam floods rises to 44; CM visits Kaziranga
  • Woman gangraped after husband ‘loses’ her in gambling bet
  • Taj Mahal not part of cultural heritage plan in UP’s budget
  • ₹3.5 cr, 5 kg gold recovered from I-T commissioner’s house
  • Dalit man murdered in Tamil Nadu for breaking plastic tap
Business

Wipro Limited to Announce Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2017 on July 20, 2017

businesswireindia.com
July 13, 2017

East Brunswick, New Jersey, United States & Bangalore, Karnataka, India

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, will announce results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017 on Thursday, July 20, 2017 after stock market trading hours in India. The results will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.wipro.com/investors.

At 7:15 PM IST* (9:45 AM US Eastern time) following the results announcement, the senior management will discuss the company’s performance for the quarter and answer questions sent by 6:30 PM IST* (9:00 AM US Eastern time) to: pavan.rao@wipro.com or abhishekkumar.jain@wipro.com

The audio from the conference call will be available online through a web-cast and can be accessed at

Dial in details for the conference call are as below:

* Indian Standard Time, # US Eastern Time

Please dial any of the above numbers five to ten minutes ahead of schedule. The operator will provide instructions on asking questions before and during the call.

The replay of the call will be available two hours after the end of the call on following numbers:

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have a dedicated workforce of over 170,000, serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

