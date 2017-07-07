07 Jul 2017, Edition - 724, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Kohli surpasses Tendulkar to record most ODI tons in chases
  • Think I should turn veg like my friend Modi: Israel PM
  • Vehicle in Amit Shah’s convoy hits cow in Odisha
  • Cristiano Ronaldo earns ₹2.6 cr per Instagram post: Report
  • Polish First Lady snubs US President Trump’s handshake
  • ₹6 lakh stolen from debit cards cloned at Delhi cafe
  • 3 trucks with red stones brought to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir
  • App developed in Brazil to save people from shootouts
  • Will eat your liver: Philippine President warns militants
WNS to Release Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Financial and Operating Results on July 20, 2017

July 7, 2017
New York, United States & Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced it will release its fiscal 2018 first quarter financial and operating results at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

Following the release, WNS management will host a call on July 20, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern. Chief Executive Officer, Keshav Murugesh, Chief Financial Officer, Sanjay Puria and Chief Operating Officer, Ronald Gillette will review the results of the fiscal 2018 first quarter ended June 30, 2017 on the teleconference.

To participate in the call, please use the following details: +1-888-656-9018; international dial-in +1-503-343-6030; participant passcode 50086758.

A replay will be available for one week following the call at +1-855-859-2056; international dial-in +1-404-537-3406; passcode 50086758, as well as on the WNS website, www.wns.com, beginning two hours after the end of the call.

