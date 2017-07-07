WNS to Release Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Financial and Operating Results on July 20, 2017

New York, United States & Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced it will release its fiscal 2018 first quarter financial and operating results at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, July 20, 2017.
Following the release, WNS management will host a call on July 20, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern. Chief Executive Officer, Keshav Murugesh, Chief Financial Officer, Sanjay Puria and Chief Operating Officer, Ronald Gillette will review the results of the fiscal 2018 first quarter ended June 30, 2017 on the teleconference.
To participate in the call, please use the following details: +1-888-656-9018; international dial-in +1-503-343-6030; participant passcode 50086758.
A replay will be available for one week following the call at +1-855-859-2056; international dial-in +1-404-537-3406; passcode 50086758, as well as on the WNS website, www.wns.com, beginning two hours after the end of the call.
