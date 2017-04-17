05 Jun 2017, Edition - 692, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • PM Modi & President Pranab Mukherjee congratulated ISRO scientists for the successful launch of GSLV – MKIII D1/GSAT
  • A 12th century idol of Terton Pema Lingpa, which was stolen from Arunachal Pradesh, was recovered by Delhi Police
  • The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its heaviest rocket, GSLV Mk-III D1
  • Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj reacts to China breaching India air space, says violation is unacceptable
  • TTV Dinakaran meeting with Sasikala in Bangalore jail
  • There is concern but there are many amendments that can’t be made through executive order: Sushma Swaraj on H1B visa
  • 7th Pay Commission: Central government employees can get the good news on allowances this week
  • India’s NSG bid has become ‘more complicated’ under ‘new circumstances’: China
  • Allen keys give away passenger with $60,000 hidden in power banks, biscuits at Delhi airport
  • The official confirmation on the Maharashtra Class 10 result date will be announced today
Business

World Bank optimistic on India, predicts this year economic growth at 7.2%

zeenews.india.com
April 17, 2017

India’s economic momentum is expected to pick up speed from 6.8 percent in 2016 to 7.2 percent by 2017 after a modest setback due to weaker than expected investments and the effects of the withdrawal of large denomination bank notes.

“Timely and smooth implementation of the GST could prove to a significant benefit to economic activity However, India faces the challenge of further accelerating the responsiveness of poverty reduction to growth,” the World Bank said in its latest report.

Growth is projected to increase gradually to 7.7 percent by FY19/20, underpinned by a recovery in private investments, which are expected to be crowded in by the recent increase in public capex and an improvement in the investment climate, it said.

The report has also warned against “significant risks to India’s favorable growth outlook”.

“Continued uncertainties in the global environment, including rising global protectionism and a sharp slowdown in the Chinese economy, could further delay a meaningful recovery of external demand. Second, there is great uncertainty about the extent to which demonetization caused small, informal firms to exit and shed jobs. Third, private investment continues to face several impediments in the form of corporate debt overhang, stress in the financial sector, excess capacity and regulatory and policy challenges, the report said.

“Subdued private investment would put downside pressures on India’s potential growth. Finally, further rapid increases in oil and other commodity prices could lead to a negative terms-of-trade shock. On the other hand, timely and smooth implementation of the GST could prove to a significant upside risk to economic activity in FY17/18,” it said.

The report also confirms that South Asia remains the fastest-growing region in the world, gradually widening its lead relative to East Asia. Regional GDP growth is expected to rise from 6.7 percent in 2016 to 6.8 percent in 2017, and 7.1 percent in 2018.

The World Bank had in its earlier report on January decelerated India’s growth for 2016-17 fiscal to 7 percent from its previous estimate of 7.6 due to demonetisation.

In its first report after November’s demonetisation, the World Bank had said, “Indian growth is estimated to have decelerated to a still robust 7 percent (in fiscal 2017 ending on March 31, 2017), with continued tailwinds from low oil prices and solid agricultural output partly offset by challenges associated with the withdrawal of a large volume of currency in circulation and subsequent replacement with new notes.”

ALSO READ

Comments 17
This is the very best search engine in the world http://lifeisgood.com [Lashunda Regn] - Apr 24, 2017
I appreciate so much for your time in writing this article. [Dwight Mathurin] - Apr 24, 2017
I appreciate greatly for your great effort in writing this article. https://thegoldinvestment.quora.com/How-to-properly-invest-in-Gold-IRA-Rollover [Stefani Demeris] - Apr 24, 2017
I thank you a lot for your time in writing this post. https://www.facebook.com/writingjobincome [see writing jobs] - Apr 24, 2017
iherb coupon http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Vernita Yusuf] - May 08, 2017
Truly fantastic post. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [the Philadelphia weight loss pills] - May 08, 2017
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and very broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it! http://topcookwarebrands.com/wp-includes/wlwmanifest.xml [Josue Heyne] - May 09, 2017
Hi there would you mind letting me know which hosting company you're utilizing? I've loaded your blog in 3 completely different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Kudos, I appreciate it! http://thehomewarranty.tumblr.com/post/151708003376/kansas-home-warranty-complete-protection-home [home warranty] - May 09, 2017
Great beat ! I wish to apprentice at the same time as you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a blog website? The account helped me a applicable deal. I were tiny bit familiar of this your broadcast provided brilliant transparent concept http://petsuppliesonlinemarket.com [Christopher Eros] - May 09, 2017
Going to suggest everybody to this website due to the fact that this details is really valuable. http://phillydietdoctors.blogspot.com/2017/05/philadelphia-medical-weight-loss-tip-1.html [Amiee Leski] - May 09, 2017
Apple already is made up of Rhapsody as an application, which is a Wonderful get started, still it is previously hampered by the inability to keep domestically upon your iPod, and includes a dismal 64kbps little bit value. If this improvements, then it will considerably negate this usefulness for the Zune, but the Ten songs for each month will still be a large in addition inside of Zune Pass' desire. http://www.foodsandculinary.net [canada food] - May 16, 2017
I have read some excellent stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how so much attempt you set to make this type of wonderful informative site. http://pinkfascinator.com/ooking-gorgeous-with-fascinators-here-is-the-secret/ [pink hat wedding] - May 24, 2017
You need to determine who your goal market will be and how you are heading to give the products to the customers.|Many of the on-line buying Ireland websites that promote men's clothes have numerous clothes brands on provide. Buying women's apparel can range from ladies's active wear to company suits to the intimate lingerie.|When you buy your men's clothes online, you save a great deal on your money. The car went and the vacations curtailed but most worryingly, we've had to watch what we spend on food.|1 of the most well-liked is the Target Credit Card. When you purchase your males's clothing on-line, you conserve a great deal on your cash. You can select different colours, specifications according to your option and preference.|I quickly signed up to an online buying website and soon received some wonderful provides. Now, people do not prefer heading to the conventional retailers to buy the object. If they don't, leave it and go shopping someplace else.|Also, the referee will get Rs. 250 voucher at first. Handbags that you can just dream about are on show for you and being sold at extremely affordable rates. But don't use them with out the recommendation of physicians.|Couple of LED mild for bike work from battery, few work from the energy of paddles. At that time, they attempt to have this awesome apparel. Also, the discounts on various brand names are different.|Males's Two Piece Fit is versatile and wide in range to wear on any occasion. Just imagine, by just voicing your opinion, you will be get paid out no make a difference what your opinion is.|Difficult disks permit us to enrich our coffers of data daily. You also require to decide whether or not or not to put your item on the listings. Just be careful to avoid double submitting to your page.|There is no secret, but rather, it's just knowing what to do. Yes, only the best leading quality pearl jewellery! Constant Contact or Mailchimp- Use either of these programs to build your mailing list.|Are you searching for a comfortable nightgown or attractive women's personal lingerie? Yellow colour is effortlessly visible via the mist and fog times. You think that it's alright; you might have been simply fooled.|Well if that's the case, here is the best and the most effective web advertising technique for you. This will save you cash if there occurs to be a very great sale at one specific retailer.|Constant Contact or Mailchimp- Use either of these programs to develop your mailing list. Verify whether the vendor has a score as a vendor and not just as purchaser. There are some vitamin capsules and tablets as well.|The store experienced every thing required from kids's store purchased candy to mom's ready produced gown. Now let us arrive to the point that how it is feasible. You will receive your purchase within assigned time at your door.|The web browser now could interact with a business's data foundation. With online paid out surveys, you will have fun and at the exact same time, earn some extra money. People have absent insane about Online fashion.|Sharing "what you know" on the web can get you severe Cash Back again! But following introduction of PPC, the strategists are now getting a new outlook of earning hits. PPC advertising is most beneficial for you for the below reasons.|Ensure that your shopping website is extremely user friendly for individuals shopping online. The next major evolution was to air condition the entire buying mall. I don't remember how I discovered this retail store.|We talked about my financial fears and our conversation proved to be truly advantageous. But don't use them with out the suggestion of doctors. There are only two very simple ways you can see the genie tool.|So pls choose carefully thatw hat all off page action you require. It's great practice to eliminate your cookies regularly. With the down economic climate, I hope Chadwicks survives and carries on to sell their wonderful garments.|It is difficult to verify the authenticity of the seller. If you find some bug in any site or in any product hop to the next website immediately. There are various websites from exactly where you can buy these goods.|Snatching away a geek's difficult disk can direct to a homicide. Are you searching for a comfortable nightgown or attractive women's intimate lingerie? You don't want them to give or sell your info to other companies.|One way hyperlink indicates that you do not give hyperlink back to your web site b ut to some other web site. Jpearls is a one quit shop for all your add-ons specifications. The simplest way to do so is to slim down your choices.|It really is primarily worn by people for telling time. Usually, these tees will be reduce nearer to the physique so that they give the wearer a slimmer look. You can make use of the break for online shopping for purses.|You'd be very hard-pressed to discover better deals in real lifestyle stores. Only buy that thing which you think might be helpful in near future. Incentives might also differ from the kinds of study you consider.|You can verify out numerous colours and even test new colours on him/her. An active and accountable netizen by no means strays off from the righteous path. An optical track pad is positioned just below the display.|I love sitting in an armchair and buying from the comfort of my own home. https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-160922009.html [women in shoes] - May 27, 2017
Using the web has turn out to be a well-liked source for shoppers searching for good sales.|Besides, it's much better than viewing Tv and not advantage from it at all. What arrives into your mind when you think of buying; whether on-line or not? But don't use them with out the recommendation of doctors.|Crimes make the procedure of acquiring money simpler that how it used to be. Are you searching for a comfy nightgown or attractive women's intimate lingerie? Ask for much more particulars by email if necessary.|I don't like buying on the high streets simply because the kids get restless. I found it is the exact same as the other online shopping website in United states. What are the variations in between these businesses?|The PPC is the most costly strategy 1 can believe of for promoting their web site on-line. Now, no contractor has a reason of not possessing this great instrument. For instance, 1 for your Twitter and 1 for YouTube videos.|Such climate conditions are mainly in mountainous areas. To be honest, each website is not reliable for what they display on their web pages. Web sites began popping up all over the location.|Only purchase that thing which you believe may be helpful in close to future. Whether or not you want basketball or tennis ladies's active put on is a decision to make. Just adding Meta tags or key phrase will not help alone.|So you can start with reduced competitive keywords and then steadily consider up more aggressive key phrases. This is why a great deal of online consumers trust this website. But some web site does have conditions regarding this.|Crimes make the procedure of obtaining cash easier that how it utilized to be. Incentives might also vary from the kinds of survey you consider. It is tough to have large exercise devices.|She suggested I appear on-line for discount codes, voucher codes and coupons. These cool tee shirts for males are usually developed for the thin and match males amongst us. But don't use them with out the suggestion of doctors.|Online bidding sites are 1 of the most popular ways of attracting the mass. All the goods and services that are offered on the internet price a lot much less than their store counterparts.|LED lights have become a fundamental requirement in these days's nature of traffic. The best solution for this is to buy the fit in Black colour. EBay is considered one of the very best web sites for online business.|I was thrilled to discover this discount and of program, I purchased many colours of this item. But seeing a baby in a baby costume can soften anybody's heart. When 1 battery goes down, it is replaced with the other one.|Now there arises a query whether or not or not the online buying web site really worth putting trust in? Basic Specifications has to be fulfill before purchasing or selling at ebay. Then the subsequent stunning creation occurred.|The checklist for on-line buying specialty ishops will quickly be endless. Ask any women what assists her to be trendy? Both of these kinds are provided by the National Goal Bank.|These capsules are also accessible on the web which you can purchase effortlessly. Card holders of Goal credit cards can spend their month-to-month bills online. Am I heading to use HTML or do I need a web site builder?|There are a number of gift ideas for that traveler in your lifestyle that can be purchased fairly inexpensively. https://wirisi.com/casual-flats-shoes-161013001.html [cheap online shoes for men] - May 29, 2017
The other aspect of the tale was the functional software program improvement on the internet.|Sure, only the very best leading quality pearl jewellery! All you have to do is surf a few on-line buying web sites and location an order for the item you want to have. There is continuity of work even with out power.|One of the most popular is the Target Credit Card. They, really, make their pants for short women and many petite sizes I swear begin at 5'4". For example, one for your Twitter and one for YouTube movies.|This includes goods for both males and ladies with a number of sub sections for both. You can verify out numerous colors and even test new colors on him/her. Each of these types are offered by the National Goal Bank.|Food, Glorious Meals: Numerous families get stung by the higher prices on meals, drink and treats whilst on times out. https://wirisi.com/flats-casual-shoe-160926003.html [shop for shoes online cheap] - Jun 01, 2017
Palms down, Apple's application keep wins by a mile. It is a significant range of all types of applications vs a really unsatisfied decision of a handful for Zune. Microsoft incorporates plans, particularly within just the realm of games, however I am not certain I might need toward wager upon the long term if this portion is critical in the direction of oneself. The iPod is a a great deal greater conclusion inside of that case. http://www.thesoccersports.net [any blog] - Jun 05, 2017
Sorry for the significant research, nevertheless I'm truly loving the clean Zune, and expect this, as perfectly as the Fantastic evaluations some other people incorporate penned, will support your self choose if it really is the straight selection for on your own. http://www.thetimeshare.org [any url] - Jun 06, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Counselling, not apps, can help to check crimes
May 05, 2017

This morning when I switched on the TV on hearing a fire broke out in Gem Hospital, Coimbatore, this news of Union Human Resources Development Minister….

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Lets Talk Periods: 7 Effective Home Remedies for Irregular Periods
May 05, 2017

There’s no escaping that time of the month for women. However quite unfortunately, the essential biological process is often hushed amongst other pivotal concerns of the society….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Healing Water: 7 Ayurvedic Herbal Waters You Must Have
May 05, 2017

In the age of modern medicines, where one would run to take a pill to cure even minor health ailments, it’s nice to stop and think if our grandmothers….

Read More