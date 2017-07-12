Zebra Medical Vision: First Artificial Intelligence Deployment at Scale to Improve Medical Imaging Diagnosis in 20 Developing Countries

Shefayim, Israel & Bangalore, Karnataka, India

Zebra Medical Vision (https://www.zebra-med.com/) and Telerad Tech, the technology arm of India’s first and largest teleradiology company – Teleradiology Solutions (TRS) corporation, announced today that they have signed a partnership to bring Zebra-Med’s cloud based deep learning analytics engine to over 20 countries and 150 hospitals and healthcare organizations.

Zebra Medical Vision has been a pioneer in the development and commercialization of deep learning imaging analytics solutions, and since 2015 has released clinical applications that automatically identify liver, lung, bone and cardiovascular disease, as well as breast cancer and intra-cranial bleeding. The company’s solutions have been implemented in hospitals across Europe and the US, and the collaboration with Telerad Tech will allow expansion of the company’s footprint to India, broader Asia and Africa.

“Our company is proud to serve healthcare systems that treat millions of patients in over 20 countries globally,” noted Dr. Arjun Kalyanpur, Founder and CEO of Teleradiology Solutions and Telerad Tech. “Our emphasis and focus has always been on high quality radiology reporting and accessibility. Zebra’s ability to produce and deploy AI for radiology is the exact type of added value we hope to bring to help fulfill our vision of impacting patient diagnosis and medical care in India, Asia, and Africa.”

“Zebra’s mission has always been to make radiology more accessible and affordable globally,” added Elad Benjamin, co-founder and CEO of Zebra medical Vision. “Our partnership with Telerad Tech will help us bridge the growing gap between demand and supply of radiology services, and allow developing healthcare economies to make a leap in their quality of care by using state of the art deep learning technology.”

The agreement is scheduled to be signed as part of the visit of India’s Prime Minister to Israel, further strengthening the growing commercial and technological ties between India and Israel.