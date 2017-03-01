​Leaders greet Stalin as he turns 65

Chennai: Political leaders, party seniors, office-bearers and supporters greeted DMK Working President M.K. Stalin as he turned 65 today.

It was a busy day for the DMK leader since morning, as he visited the memorials of Anna and Periyar, took blessings of his parents M. Karunanidhi and Dayalu Ammal and cut a cake with his family members. Later, he received wishes from party members from across the State at Anna Arivalayam.

Dravidar Kazhagam leader K. Veeramani, who greeted Stalin, said that his recent comments favouring the AIADMK would no way affect the bond between his party and the DMK. “The DK and the DMK will always stay united in Tamil Nadu politics forever,” he said.

Several State and national leaders including Union Ministers M. Venkaiah Naidu and Pon. Radhakrishnan, Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad, VCK president Thirumavalavan, CPI State Secretary Mutharasan, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others greeted Stalin.

Several blood donation camps were organised in Tiruchi, Cuddalore, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli and Erode to commemorate Stalin’s birthday. Medical camps were also organised in many parts of the State.

“We organised these camps to fulfill our Thalapathy’s (Stalin) wish. He asked us to not to celebrate his birthday in a grand manner. He wanted it in a simple but in a constructive way,” a party cadre from Tiruchi said.