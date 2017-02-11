FLASH NEWS Kerala was the first state to come out with the transgender policy in 2015 63% voter turnout recorded in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh election: Election commission VK Sasikala meets MLAs at Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur, Tamil Nadu TN Education Minister K Pandiarajan meets O Panneerselvam and offers support Inventor of light bulb, Thomas Edison was born on this day Nepal cricketer scores a double century in blind World Cup France retains spot as world’s most popular tourist spot Why no action against Cong if you’ve dossier: Kejriwal to PM India successfully test-fires its interceptor missile Don’t obstruct people in temple as they pray: HC to priests

Coimbatore


1.76 acres encroached land worth Rs.14 crore retrieved

Covai Post Network
February 11, 2017
Image credit : File photo

In its continued drive to retrieve encroached reserve sites, the City Corporation has taken possession of 1.76 acres of land worth Rs.14 crore.

The drive was carried out yesterday and today in North, West, South and East zones of the Corporation and the land was taken into its custody the Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer, Dr Vijay Karthikeyan said in a release here.

The Corporation in the last three months has retrieved 11.83 acres of land valued at Rs.146.30 crore, encroached by traders, petty shoppers and realtors in the five zones, the release noted.

