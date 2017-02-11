1.76 acres encroached land worth Rs.14 crore retrieved

In its continued drive to retrieve encroached reserve sites, the City Corporation has taken possession of 1.76 acres of land worth Rs.14 crore.

The drive was carried out yesterday and today in North, West, South and East zones of the Corporation and the land was taken into its custody the Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer, Dr Vijay Karthikeyan said in a release here.

The Corporation in the last three months has retrieved 11.83 acres of land valued at Rs.146.30 crore, encroached by traders, petty shoppers and realtors in the five zones, the release noted.