1 kg gold seized from passenger at Coimbatore airport

Customs officials at the Coimbatore International Airport on Sunday seized 1 kg gold from Mohammed Hussain of Malappuram in Kerala was travelling to Coimbatore from Colombo in Srilankan Airlines.
Officials, on suspicion, intercepted Mohammed Hussain and on examination of his hand luggage found the gold. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Investigation is going on.
