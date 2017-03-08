10 injured in auto-car collision

At least 10 persons were injured when a car collided with the auto in which they were travelling at Papanasam today.

Ten persons, all hailing from Kovilpathu village were proceeding in the auto to attend a funeral of their relative in Vadakku Nayakkanpettai village when a speeding car collided with the auto near Papanasam railway station. All the occupants of the auto including its driver Veera (25) were injured.

The injured were identified as Raja (38), Rajeswari (33), Ramani (65), Muthusamy (55), Radhakrishnan (47), Ramamurthy (40), Sankar (30), Sami Amma (65) and Vasantha (50). All of them were admitted to Government Hospital in Papanasam.

Based on Veera’s complaint, Papanasam police registered a case and arrested car driver Kalaimani (22) of Ponmalai in Tiruchi.