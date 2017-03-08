FLASH NEWS 4 Naxals killed in gunbattle with security forces in jungles of Gaya district of Bihar Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh ruled out of the remaining two Tests against India due to a shoulder injury Aadhaar Pay service launched for payments via fingerprint BJP supports Shiv Sena’s Vishwanath Mahadeshwar for the post of Mumbai Mayor India spinners R Ashwin and R Jadeja are now jointly on top in ICC Test rankings for bowlers Police arrests three Hizbul Mujahideen militants near Srinagar, reports Blast, gunfire hit Kabul military hospital: officials Explosions and gunfire rock in central Kabul near a military hospital and US embassy Bayern knock Arsenal out of UCL with a 10-2 aggregate score Real Madrid secure 6-2 win on aggregate, reach UCL last-8

Coimbatore


10 injured in auto-car collision

Covai Post Network
March 8, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

At least 10 persons were injured when a car collided with the auto in which they were travelling at Papanasam today.

Ten persons, all hailing from Kovilpathu village were proceeding in the auto to attend a funeral of their relative in Vadakku Nayakkanpettai village when a speeding car collided with the auto near Papanasam railway station. All the occupants of the auto including its driver Veera (25) were injured.

The injured were identified as Raja (38), Rajeswari (33), Ramani (65), Muthusamy (55), Radhakrishnan (47), Ramamurthy (40), Sankar (30), Sami Amma (65) and Vasantha (50). All of them were admitted to Government Hospital in Papanasam.

Based on Veera’s complaint, Papanasam police registered a case and arrested car driver Kalaimani (22) of Ponmalai in Tiruchi.

