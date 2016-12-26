10 kg ganja seized, four arrested

Police today seized 10 kilos ganja, being smuggled to Kerala and arrested four persons in this connection in the city.

A police team, who were carrying out vehicle search near Eachanari on the outskirts, seized the contraband, worth about Rs. 2 lakh from a car and arrested two youths, identified as Thaufiq and Subir.

Based on their information, two more persons, Soundararajan and Ranjit Kumar were also arrested.

The ganja was meant to be taken to Kerala. Further investigations are on to find out the source of supply.