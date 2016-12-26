FLASH NEWS Income Tax begins probe on Mayawati’s brother over Benaami properties, reports Accident in a Fire Cracker depot near Sathur in Virudhunagar kills three, injures two women Delhi Police recovers 3 kg gold bricks worth around 81 lakhs. One person has also been arrested, reports DMK Chief Karuna to head party General Body meet on Jan 4th Ex-Air chief SP Tyagi granted bail on surety of ₹2 lakh in AgustaWestland case Amazon India registers ₹3,572 crore loss in 2016 Demonetisation a big cheating with the nation: Akhilesh

Coimbatore


10 kg ganja seized, four arrested

Covai Post Network
December 26, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Police today seized 10 kilos ganja, being smuggled to Kerala and arrested four persons in this connection in the city.

A police team, who were carrying out vehicle search near Eachanari on the outskirts, seized the contraband, worth about Rs. 2 lakh from a car and arrested two youths, identified as Thaufiq and Subir.

Based on their information, two more persons, Soundararajan and Ranjit Kumar were also arrested.

The ganja was meant to be taken to Kerala. Further investigations are on to find out the source of supply.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS