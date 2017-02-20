FLASH NEWS India has amazing entrepreneurial energy, says Microsoft CEO DMK moves Madras High Court challenging trust vote Kohli 1st Indian athlete to sign a ₹100 cr deal with a brand TN CM gives his consent to close further 500 TASMAC shops 5000 Houses at a cost of 1lakh 70 thousand per house to be constructed for fishermen 50℅ subsidy for working women to buy two wheeler: TN CM Maternity assistance increased from Rs 12,000/- to RS.18,000/- Local Body Elections to be held by May 15th UP Elections2017: Congress to approach poll panel against PM Modi’s remark PM Modi speaking at a public meeting in Orai, Uttar Pradesh

Coimbatore


10 rupee coin woe continues, Collector’s intervention sought

Covai Post Network
February 20, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

With non-acceptance of Rs.10 coin by majority of traders continuing, the BJP Youth Wing today sought the intervention of the district administration to clarify on its real status.

The two members, including the secretary, Manikandan, arrived at the collectorate, with coins hanging from placard around their neck, to get confirmation from the Collector, T.N. Hariharan.

Though the coins were minted by RBI, some banks also refused to accept them, saying that there were no takers for it, Manikandan said.

Moreover, petty shops, retailers and traders, hotels and even toll plazas are not accepting them putting the public and poor to lot of hardship, he said.

“The Collector should clarify the status by issuing an order whether the coins are acceptable over the counter,” he said and submitted a petition.

Meanwhile, many traders in the city also expressed similar sentiments and said that petty shop keepers may be holding at least Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 25,000 in Rs.10 coins.

