10 rupee coin woe continues, Collector’s intervention sought

With non-acceptance of Rs.10 coin by majority of traders continuing, the BJP Youth Wing today sought the intervention of the district administration to clarify on its real status.

The two members, including the secretary, Manikandan, arrived at the collectorate, with coins hanging from placard around their neck, to get confirmation from the Collector, T.N. Hariharan.

Though the coins were minted by RBI, some banks also refused to accept them, saying that there were no takers for it, Manikandan said.

Moreover, petty shops, retailers and traders, hotels and even toll plazas are not accepting them putting the public and poor to lot of hardship, he said.

“The Collector should clarify the status by issuing an order whether the coins are acceptable over the counter,” he said and submitted a petition.

Meanwhile, many traders in the city also expressed similar sentiments and said that petty shop keepers may be holding at least Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 25,000 in Rs.10 coins.