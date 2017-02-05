FLASH NEWS Sasikala to be next CM, Panneerselvam quits ICC to ban venues with poor quality pitches and outfields Trump Sena formed in UP to support BJP, stop Hindu migration Rare monkey species spotted in Africa for first time Polling in a Goa booth cancelled over faulty procedure Chennai oil spill hasn’t affected marine life: Tamil Nadu CM If you don’t vote, you have no right to blame govt: SC Sweden pledges to cut all greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 Punjab polls: Voter turnout recorded at 78.62%

Coimbatore


10 swine flu, 13 dengue cases reported

Covai Post Network
February 5, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Health officials are on their toes, following the spread of H1N1 (swine flu) and dengue, which are fast spreading across the district and also the neighbouring districts for the last few days.

While 13 patients are undergoing treatment for dengue, 10 are being treated for swine flu in the special wards in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital in the last two weeks, department sources said.

Swine flu has claimed five lives, including one yesterday – a 58 year old man Gopal from Nilgiris district.

Last week, a one-year-old boy from Salem and three others, including two women, died of H1N1 virus in the Government Hospital.

After two deaths – one in April and another in September – a 10-month-old male baby last year, no dengue casualties was reported.

Considering the increase in the number of patients, the department authorities are organising awareness campaign to prevent the spread of the disease.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS