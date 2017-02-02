FLASH NEWS Frank Lampard; former Chelsea and England midfielder retires Delhi CBI court acquits all accused including the Maran brothers, in the Aircel Maxis case Govt’s job is not to worry, but to give solutions.In the unrest in Kashmir last year, more than 90 people lost their lives: Ghulam Nabi Azad In budget speech also, BJP didn’t tell how much black money has come after notebandi: Mayawati Oil spill off at Ennore port in Chennai on Saturday morning is spreading rapidly at an alarming pace on coast of Bay of Bengal The Chhattisgarh government sent controversial Bastar IG SRP Kalluri on forced leave; DIG Sunder Raj to take charge Improvised Explosive Device (IED) defused by J&K Police and Army’s 33RR in Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble

Coimbatore


10 tonnes PDS rice seized, 2 arrested

Covai Post Network
February 2, 2017

Two persons were arrested and 10 tonnes of rice, meant for PDS and being smuggled to Kerala, were seized near Pollachi today.

According to sources, officials of Food and Civil Supplies Department, while maintaining a vigil on Pollachi-Palakkad Road, stopped a lorry at Vadagupalayam early today. During the search, they found 10 tonnes of PDS rice being taken to Kerala.

They seized the rice and impounded the vehicle. The lorry driver, Abhinav and cleaner Ajith, were arrested.

Inquiry revealed that the vehicle belonged to one Aslam of Kerala. Further investigations are on.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS