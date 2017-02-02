10 tonnes PDS rice seized, 2 arrested

Two persons were arrested and 10 tonnes of rice, meant for PDS and being smuggled to Kerala, were seized near Pollachi today.

According to sources, officials of Food and Civil Supplies Department, while maintaining a vigil on Pollachi-Palakkad Road, stopped a lorry at Vadagupalayam early today. During the search, they found 10 tonnes of PDS rice being taken to Kerala.

They seized the rice and impounded the vehicle. The lorry driver, Abhinav and cleaner Ajith, were arrested.

Inquiry revealed that the vehicle belonged to one Aslam of Kerala. Further investigations are on.