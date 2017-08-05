100 Cong workers arrested

About 100 Congress workers were arrested today, when they attempted to stage a picketing on the road in front of the City Railway Station. This was in protest against the attack on party vice-president Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Gujarat yesterday.
Senior party leader Mayura Jayakumar led the workers who raised slogans against the BJP and the RSS, for the attack on Rahul during his visit to flood-affected Dhanera in Gujarat, police said.
The workers who attempted to squat in the middle of the road, blocking traffic, were arrested.
